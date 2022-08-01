Central Bank CBHFL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Officer, Senior Officer and Jr Manager Posts, Salary Upto Rs 5 Lakh

Cent Bank Home Finance Limited (CBHFL) is hiring Officer, Senior Officer and Junior Manager. Check Vacancy, Salary, Application Process, Application Fee, Selection Process, Application Link and Notification Here.

Central Bank Recruitment 2022: Cent Bank Home Finance Limited (CBHFL) has openings for the post of Officer, Senior Officer and Junior Manager. Candidates can apply to CBHFL Recruitment 2022 for the said posts on the official website i.e. cbhfl.com. They can check the last and starting date of submitting the application, qualification and other important dates in this article below.

“Cent Bank Home Finance Limited” is a deposit-taking Housing Finance and Mortgage Company jointly promoted by four Public Sector Institutions, viz. Central Bank of India, National Housing Bank, Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India and HUDCO.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 30 July 2022

Last Date of Application - 18 August 2022

CBHFL Vacancy 2022 Details

Officer - 22 Posts

Senior Officer - 16 Posts

Junior Manager - 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CBHFL Recrutiment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Officer - Graduation in any discipline from a Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer applications. Minimum 1 Year Work Experience in any Housing Finance Company /NBFC. Management Trainee/ Internship period will not be considered as a count of experience.

Sr. Officer - Graduation in any discipline from a Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer applications.Minimum 2 Years of Work Experience in any Housing Finance Company /NBFC. Management Trainee/ Internship period will not be considered as a count of experience.

Jr. Manager - Graduation in any discipline from a Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer applications. Minimum 3 Years of Work Experience in any Housing Finance Company. Management Trainee/ Internship period will not be considered as a count of experience.

Age Limit:

Officer - 21 to 30 years

Senior Officer - 21 to 30 years

Junior Manager - 21 to 30 years

CBHFL Recruitment 2022 Salary:

Officer - Minimum salary Rs.3.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over 1 year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.)

Sr. Officer - Minimum salary Rs.4.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over 2 year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.)

Jr. Manager - Minimum salary Rs.5.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over 3 year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.)

Selection Process for CBHFL Recrutiment 2022

The candidates will be called for an:

Online test Interview

How to Apply for CBHFL Recrutiment 2022

The candidates can apply online from 30 July to 18 August 2022 in three steps:

Go to the website www.cbhfl.com and click on the tab “Click here to Apply Online" which will open a new screen. To register your application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. Upload Photograph, Signature, Left thumb impression, a handwritten declaration. Click on "SAVE AND NEXT" tab. Validate your details and Save your application by clicking the 'Validate your details' and 'Save & Next' button Click on the Preview Tab to preview and verify the entire application form before COMPLETE REGISTRATION. Click on 'Payment' Tab and proceed for payment. xiii. Click on 'Submit' button.

Application Fee: