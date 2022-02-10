Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online before 2 March @centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Central Bank of India (CBI), Human Resources Development Department is hiring candidates for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) as Information Technology, Senior Manager. Candidates possessing the required eligibility conditions can apply for Central Bank of Indian Recruitment 2022 from 10 February to 02 March 2022 on centralbankofindia.co.in.
The bank will conduct an online exam on 27 March 2022 and admit cards for the exam will be available on 17 March 2022.
Central Bank of India SO Important Dates
- Starting Date of CBI SO Online Application – 10 February 2022
- Last Date for Submitting CBI SO Online Application - 02 March 2021
- CBI SO Admit Card Date - 17 March 2022
- CBI SO Exam Date - 27 March 2022
Central Bank of India SO Vacancy Details
Information Technology, Senior Manager - 19 Posts
- SC - 2
- ST - 1
- OBC - 5
- EWS - 1
- GEN - 10
Central Bank of India SO Salary:
MMG SCALE III - 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230
Central Bank of India SO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute
Central Bank of India SO Experience
6 years of post-qualification hands-on experience.
Compulsory Certification:
- Solaris/Unix/ Linux Administration Certification OR
- MCSE, MCSA Certification. OR
- OCA / OCP Certification OR
- CCNP, CCNA OR
- CCNP-Security, CISSP, CCIE, CEH OR
- Certification in Middleware Technologies, PMP OR
- Certification in dotnet or Java or HTML or web technologies etc. Microsoft Certified Professional Developer, PMP OR
- Android, Java, Web services, iOS app development, PMP OR
- Any certification in areas like API Development, AI/ML, Mobile App development, Java, Python etc.
Central Bank of India SO Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of an onlin exam and personal interview.
How to Apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 ?
- Go to the Bank‟s website and click the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form.
- To register, enter basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. You can reopen the saved data using the Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.
- Now, Upload photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines given hereunder for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature
Application Fee:
- SC/ST/PWBD candidates - Rs.175/-+GST
- All Other Candidates - Rs. 850/-+GST