Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online before 2 March @centralbankofindia.co.in

Central Bank of India (CBI) has published a notice for Specialist Officer (SO) as Information Technology, Senior Manager. Check Important Dates, Vacancy, Salary, Eligibility, Selection Criteria and Application Process.

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2022 Notification: Central Bank of India (CBI), Human Resources Development Department is hiring candidates for the post of Specialist Officer (SO) as Information Technology, Senior Manager. Candidates possessing the required eligibility conditions can apply for Central Bank of Indian Recruitment 2022 from 10 February to 02 March 2022 on centralbankofindia.co.in.

The bank will conduct an online exam on 27 March 2022 and admit cards for the exam will be available on 17 March 2022.

Central Bank of India SO Important Dates

Starting Date of CBI SO Online Application – 10 February 2022

Last Date for Submitting CBI SO Online Application - 02 March 2021

CBI SO Admit Card Date - 17 March 2022

CBI SO Exam Date - 27 March 2022

Central Bank of India SO Vacancy Details

Information Technology, Senior Manager - 19 Posts

SC - 2

ST - 1

OBC - 5

EWS - 1

GEN - 10

Central Bank of India SO Salary:

MMG SCALE III - 63840-1990(5)-73790-2220(2)-78230

Central Bank of India SO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / IT / ECE or MCA / M.Sc. (IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science) from recognized University / Institute

Central Bank of India SO Experience

6 years of post-qualification hands-on experience.

Compulsory Certification:

Solaris/Unix/ Linux Administration Certification OR

MCSE, MCSA Certification. OR

OCA / OCP Certification OR

CCNP, CCNA OR

CCNP-Security, CISSP, CCIE, CEH OR

Certification in Middleware Technologies, PMP OR

Certification in dotnet or Java or HTML or web technologies etc. Microsoft Certified Professional Developer, PMP OR

Android, Java, Web services, iOS app development, PMP OR

Any certification in areas like API Development, AI/ML, Mobile App development, Java, Python etc.

Central Bank of India SO Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of an onlin exam and personal interview.

How to Apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the Bank‟s website and click the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE” to open the On-Line Application Form. To register, enter basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. You can reopen the saved data using the Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed. Now, Upload photograph and signature as per the specifications given in the Guidelines given hereunder for Scanning and Upload of Photograph and Signature

Application Fee: