Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020: Attend Skype Interview, Download Notfication @cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway (CR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist for a period of three months only in Divisional Railway Hospital, Nagpur on account of the panademic of COVID - 19. Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to dpongpcr@gmail.com on or before 20 April 2020.
Intimation regarding interview will be informed to shortlisted candidates on their registered email-ID. Interview will be conducted online on Skype Video Conferencing by committee on daily basis from 10 AM onwards.
Important Date:
Last Date of Application - 20 April 2020
Central Railway Vacancy Details
- Specialist (Anaesthetist) - 4 Posts
- Specialist (Physician) - 4 Posts
- Specialist Intesivists - 4 Posts
Salary:
- Rs. 46,000/-
Educational Qualification for Central Railway Doctor Post:
MBBS with post-graduate degree/diploma in the respective field of speciality. Three years of experience in clinical work after post-graduate degree in desirable.
Age Limit:
Not more than 53 Years (65 years for retired staff)
How to apply for Central Railway Doctor Posts ?
Interested candidates/ retired persons should apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 on email on dpongpcr@gmail.com along with application in the prescribed format and related documents such as self attested copies of marksheet of each year/semester, degree certificate, age proof on or before 20 April 2020.
Enquiry Mobile Number - 9503012617, Skype ID - SR DPO NGPCR
Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020