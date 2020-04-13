Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020: Attend Skype Interview, Download Notfication @cr.indianrailways.gov.in

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway (CR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Specialist for a period of three months only in Divisional Railway Hospital, Nagpur on account of the panademic of COVID - 19. Eligible and interested candidates can send their application by email to dpongpcr@gmail.com on or before 20 April 2020.

Intimation regarding interview will be informed to shortlisted candidates on their registered email-ID. Interview will be conducted online on Skype Video Conferencing by committee on daily basis from 10 AM onwards.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 20 April 2020

Central Railway Vacancy Details

Specialist (Anaesthetist) - 4 Posts

Specialist (Physician) - 4 Posts

Specialist Intesivists - 4 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 46,000/-

Educational Qualification for Central Railway Doctor Post:

MBBS with post-graduate degree/diploma in the respective field of speciality. Three years of experience in clinical work after post-graduate degree in desirable.

Age Limit:

Not more than 53 Years (65 years for retired staff)

How to apply for Central Railway Doctor Posts ?



Interested candidates/ retired persons should apply for Central Railway Recruitment 2020 on email on dpongpcr@gmail.com along with application in the prescribed format and related documents such as self attested copies of marksheet of each year/semester, degree certificate, age proof on or before 20 April 2020.

Enquiry Mobile Number - 9503012617, Skype ID - SR DPO NGPCR

Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020

