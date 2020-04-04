Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Whatsapp Interview for 179 Para Medical Posts, Check Details Here

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Health Inspector, Pharmacist, Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant in Paramedical Categories in Group C. Interested candidates can attend the Whatsapp conference call interview scheduled on 9 April 2020. The eligible candidates can send applications by 6 April 2020.

Important Dates

Date of sending the application on designated email - 6 April 2020

Date and time of recorded WhatsApp conference call interview of selected candidates: 9 April 2020

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 44 Posts

Health Inspector - 3 Posts

Pharmacist - 5 Posts

Hospital Attendant - 52 Posts

House Keeping Assistant (Safaiwala) - 68 Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Candidate holding Certificate as registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years Course in General Nursing and midwifery from a School of nursing or other Institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Health Inspector - B. Sc. having studied Chemistry as Main/ Optional subject in any branch of Chemistry while undertaking the course along with one year diploma in Health and Sanitary Inspector.

Pharmacist - Candidates with 10+2 in Science OR it's equivalent with 2 years Diploma in Pharmacy and Registration with Pharmacy Council of India or with State Pharmacy Council

Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant (Safaiwala) - 10th passed.

Central Railway Para Medical Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Staff Nurse - 20 to 40 years

Health Inspector - 18 to 33 years

Pharmacist - 20 to 35 years

Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant (Safaiwala) - 18 to 30 years

Central Railway Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website