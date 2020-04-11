Central Railway Recruitment 2020: WhatsApp/Skype/Call Interview for Group C Paramedical Staff

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway is conducting the interview for selection to the post of Pharmacist, Lab Technician, X-ray Technician and Health Inspector at Bhusawal division of Central Railway. Eligible and interested candidates can send their application in the prescribed format on or before 14 April 2020.

The candidates will be required to appear for the interview on WhatsApp/Skype conference call from a designated number for Pharmacist, Lab Technician, X-ray Technician and Heath Inspector. Retired Pharmacist, Lab Technician, X-ray Technician and Health Inspector of Railways, State & Central Government are also eligible for the post.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 14 April 2020

Interview Date - 15 April 2020 10 AM to 6 PM

Central Railway Paramedical Vacancy Details

Pharmacist - 4 Posts

Lab Technician - 10 Posts

X-ray Technician - 6 Posts

Health Inspector - 2 Posts

Salary:

Pharmacist Rs. 29200+DA+HRA /- per month

Lab Technician Rs. 35400+DA+HRA /- per month.

X-ray Technician Rs.29200+DA+HRA /- per month.

Health Inspector Rs. 35400+DA+HRA /- per month.

Eligibility Criteria for Central Railway Paramedical Posts

Educational Qualification:

Pharmacist - 10+2 in science or its equalent with 2 year diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or with State Pharmacy Council

Lab Technician - Bachelor Degree in Medical Laboratory Science with two years experience

X-ray Technician - 10+2 with physics and chemistry and Diploma in RadiolgraphyX-ray Technician/Radiodignosis Technology (2year course) from recognized institute.

Heath Inspector - B.Sc. having studied Chemistry as Main/Optional subject in any branch of Chemistry While undertaking the course plus one year Diploma of Health/Sanitary Inspector OR one year National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Health Inspector by national council for Vocational Training. Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, New Delhi

How to Apply for Central Railway Paramedical Jobs 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment 2020 in the prescribed format and send their applications through e-mail on id persbrbsl@gmail.com along with scanned copies of their documents/certificates on or before 14 April 2020. They can appear for on line Interview on whatsApp/Skype recorded conference call on 15 April 2020.

Central Railway Paramedical Recruitment Notification and Application Form

