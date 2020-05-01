Central Railway Recruitment 2020: WhatsApp Interview for Doctor Posts

Central Railway Recruitment 2020: Central Railway is conducting interview for Doctor Posts for quarantine facilities at 3 locations in Mumbai. Eligible and interested candidates can send their applications for Central Railway Doctor Posts on or before 03 May 2020. First preference will be given to retired doctor who are below 65 years/if not then open market.

Important Dates

Date of Sending the application on designated email - 03 May 2020

Date and time of recorded WhatsApp Conference Call Interview of selected candidates - 06 May 2020

Time for WhatsApp Interview - 10 AM to 6 PM

Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Sports Hostel Parel - 1 Post

S & T Inst. Byculla - 2 Posts

RPF Barrack, Muland - 2 Posts

Isolation Ward - DRH Kalyan - 9 Posts

Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Degree in Medical i.e. MBBS

Candidates should have satisfactorily completed the compulsory Rotatory Internship

Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

For Open Category - 50 years

For Retired Railway/Govt Doctors - 65 years

Salary:

CMP and Retired Railway Doctor - Rs. 75,000/-

Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 Official Notification

Official Website

How to Apply for Central Railway Doctor Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts by sending applications in the standard format along to the email id srdpocsmt@gmail.com on or before 03 May 2020.