CEO Full Form: What Does CEO Stand For? Check Full Name Here

CEO Full Form: CEO full name is Chief Executive Officer. He holds the top corporate position and leads the organisation and its operations. The tasks and roles of a CEO are assigned by the company’s board of directors or relevant authority according to its structure. The role typically involves making important decisions on business plans and policies while leading, managing, and ensuring tasks are executed. Continue reading to learn all about the CEO full form on this page.

CEO Full Form: What is the full form of CEO?

The term CEO stands for Chief Executive Officer. They are responsible for managing the company at the top level and ensuring its growth and direction. They are not always the founders, but they need to report to the board/founders. CXOs (CFO, COO, CMO), Vice Presidents, and Department Heads usually report to the CEO of the company. Becoming a CEO does not require any particular educational background. Many CEOs hold an MBA, CA, or tech degree, though it is not compulsory. The average salary of a CEO in India ranges between INR 15 LPA to over 1 crore per annum, based on organisation size. In this blog, we have shared complete details of CEO full form, including eligibility, functions, and responsibilities for reference purposes.