CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Watchman, Servant, Sweeper and Other Posts

CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023: The Chhattisgarh Higher Education Department has released a notification for the recruitment of various positions, including Laboratory Attendant, Servant, Watchman, and Sweeper. Online registrations have commenced today, i.e., on October 12, 2023. Candidates interested in these positions can submit their applications online at highereducation.cg.gov.in. The last date for application submission is November 10, 2023.

A total of 880 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Out of the total, 430 vacancies are for Laboratory Attendant, 210 vacancies each for Servant and Sweeper positions, and the remaining 30 vacancies are for Sweeper posts.

Candidates should have at least a 5th-grade education for the 4th-class positions. For more details, candidates can refer to the notification and access the online application link below.

Career Counseling
CG Higher Education Jobs Notification Download Download Here
CG Higher Education Jobs Application Form Apply Here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application 12 October 2023
Last Date of Online Application  10 November 2023

CG Higher Education Vacancy Details

Post Name

UR

SC

ST

OBC

Total Post

Laboratory Attendant

180

51

138

61

430

Servant

88

25

67

30

210

Watchman

88

26

67

29

210

Sweeper

12

04

10

04

30

Grand Total

368

106

282

124

880

Eligibility Criteria for CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

  • Laboratory Attendant- Candidate should be 12th class passed
  • Servant - Candidate should be 5th class passed
  • Watchman - Candidate should be 5th class passed
  • Sweeper - Candidate should be 5th class passed

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process  for CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.

