CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Watchman, Servant, Sweeper and Other Posts

CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023: The Chhattisgarh Higher Education Department has released a notification for the recruitment of various positions, including Laboratory Attendant, Servant, Watchman, and Sweeper. Online registrations have commenced today, i.e., on October 12, 2023. Candidates interested in these positions can submit their applications online at highereducation.cg.gov.in. The last date for application submission is November 10, 2023.
A total of 880 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Out of the total, 430 vacancies are for Laboratory Attendant, 210 vacancies each for Servant and Sweeper positions, and the remaining 30 vacancies are for Sweeper posts.
Candidates should have at least a 5th-grade education for the 4th-class positions. For more details, candidates can refer to the notification and access the online application link below.
|CG Higher Education Jobs Notification Download
|Download Here
|CG Higher Education Jobs Application Form
|Apply Here
Important Dates
|Starting Date of Online Application
|12 October 2023
|Last Date of Online Application
|10 November 2023
CG Higher Education Vacancy Details
|
Post Name
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
Total Post
|
Laboratory Attendant
|
180
|
51
|
138
|
61
|
430
|
Servant
|
88
|
25
|
67
|
30
|
210
|
Watchman
|
88
|
26
|
67
|
29
|
210
|
Sweeper
|
12
|
04
|
10
|
04
|
30
|
Grand Total
|
368
|
106
|
282
|
124
|
880
Eligibility Criteria for CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification
- Laboratory Attendant- Candidate should be 12th class passed
- Servant - Candidate should be 5th class passed
- Watchman - Candidate should be 5th class passed
- Sweeper - Candidate should be 5th class passed
Age Limit:
18 to 40 years
Selection Process for CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023
The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.