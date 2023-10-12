CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for Watchman, Servant, Sweeper and Other Posts

CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023: The Chhattisgarh Higher Education Department is hiring 880 Laboratory Attendant, Servant, Watchman, and SweeperCheck Online Application Form, Notification, Vacancies, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process and other details.

CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023: The Chhattisgarh Higher Education Department has released a notification for the recruitment of various positions, including Laboratory Attendant, Servant, Watchman, and Sweeper. Online registrations have commenced today, i.e., on October 12, 2023. Candidates interested in these positions can submit their applications online at highereducation.cg.gov.in. The last date for application submission is November 10, 2023.

A total of 880 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. Out of the total, 430 vacancies are for Laboratory Attendant, 210 vacancies each for Servant and Sweeper positions, and the remaining 30 vacancies are for Sweeper posts.

Candidates should have at least a 5th-grade education for the 4th-class positions. For more details, candidates can refer to the notification and access the online application link below.

CG Higher Education Jobs Notification Download Download Here CG Higher Education Jobs Application Form Apply Here

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application 12 October 2023 Last Date of Online Application 10 November 2023

CG Higher Education Vacancy Details

Post Name UR SC ST OBC Total Post Laboratory Attendant 180 51 138 61 430 Servant 88 25 67 30 210 Watchman 88 26 67 29 210 Sweeper 12 04 10 04 30 Grand Total 368 106 282 124 880

Eligibility Criteria for CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

Laboratory Attendant- Candidate should be 12 th class passed

class passed Servant - Candidate should be 5 th class passed

class passed Watchman - Candidate should be 5 th class passed

class passed Sweeper - Candidate should be 5th class passed

Age Limit:

18 to 40 years

Selection Process for CG Higher Education Recruitment 2023

The selection will be done on the basis of a written exam.