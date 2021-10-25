CG Police Recruitment 2021 for 300 Bastar Posts, Download Notification @bastar.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Police (CG Police) is inviting offline application for the post of 300 Bastar on cgpolice.gov.in. Check Details Here.

CG Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Chhattisgarh Police (CG Police) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Bastar on cgpolice.gov.in. A total of 300 vacancies are notified under CG Police Bastar Recruitment 2021.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format through offline mode on on or before 12 November 2021. More details on CG Police Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details.

CG Police Recruitment Notification Download

Important Dates

Last date of submission of online application: 12 November 2021

CG Police Bastar Vacancy Details

Bastar - 300 Posts

CG Police Bastar Salary:

Level 4

Eligibility Criteria for CG Police Bastar

Educational Qualification:

5th Class and 10th Classed from recognized board.

CG Police Bastar Age Limit:

18 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

CG Police Bastar Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

PET PST Written Test Interview

How to apply for CG Police Bastar Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format on or before 12 November 2021 upto 5 PM.