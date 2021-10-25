CG Police Recruitment 2021 for 300 Bastar Posts, Download Notification @bastar.gov.in

CG Police Recruitment 2021 Notification: Chhattisgarh Police (CG Police) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Bastar on cgpolice.gov.in. A total of 300 vacancies are notified under CG Police Bastar Recruitment 2021.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format through offline mode on on or before 12 November 2021. More details on CG Police Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and other details.
CG Police Recruitment Notification Download
Important Dates
Last date of submission of online application: 12 November 2021
CG Police Bastar Vacancy Details
Bastar - 300 Posts
CG Police Bastar Salary:
Level 4
Eligibility Criteria for CG Police Bastar
Educational Qualification:
5th Class and 10th Classed from recognized board.
CG Police Bastar Age Limit:
18 to 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
CG Police Bastar Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- PET
- PST
- Written Test
- Interview
How to apply for CG Police Bastar Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format on or before 12 November 2021 upto 5 PM.