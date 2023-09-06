CGPDTM Officer Exam 2023 Canceled: New Date Soon on qcin.org

CGPDTM Officer Exam 2023 Canceled: The Quality Council of India has canceled the prelims exam for the Patents and Designs (Group A officers) and other posts. Check pdf, revised schedule and other update here.

CGPDTM Officer Exam 2023 Canceled: The Quality Council of India has canceled the written exam for the posts of Patents and Designs (Group A officers) for the Office of CGPDTM. The written exam for the Patents and Designs (Group A officers) posts was conducted on September 3, 2023. The Quality Council of India has decided to cancel the written exam due to some complaints about technical issues during the exam. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can check the cancellation notice on the official website-https://qcin.org.

It is noted that The Quality Council of India has conducted the preliminary examination for the posts of Patents and Designs (Group A officers) under the Office of CGPDTM across the Maharashtra. It has been said that some candidates complained about technical issues during the exam conducted in the state. Now the organisation has released the short notice regarding the cancellation of the exam on its official website.

The short notice further says, "Some Irregularities/ Technical Glitches have been observed in the Online Examination Conducted on 3rd September 2023 for recruitment of Examiners of Patents & Designs (Group ‘A’ officers) for the Office of CGPDTM."

Not the competent authority has decided to cancel the examination to ensure fairness, credibility and transparency in the said recruitment process. The new schedule for examination shall be announced in due course.

It is noted that a total of 553 Group A Gazetted Posts including Examiners of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) to be filled under the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM).

CGPDTM Officer Exam 2023: Selection Process

Selection for these posts are to be done through the preliminary examination for screening of candidates for the main examination followed by interviews round. Organisation has conducted the prelims exam on 3rd September 2023 under the part of selection process for the same.

You can download the CGPDTM Officer Exam 2023 Cancellation notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download CGPDTM Officer Exam 2023 Cancellation notice?