CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 for 553 Group A Gazetted Posts, Apply Online at qcin.org

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023:Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM) is hiring 553 Group A Gazetted Posts. Candidates can check the online application link, eligibility, salary, application fee and other details here.

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023: Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM) published a new notification for the recruitment of candidates as Examiners of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) . Candidates are required to apply online by using the website www.qcin.org. No other mode of application will be accepted.

CGPDTM Recruitment Application Link Apply Here

Important Dates

Online application process starts - 14th July 2023

Online application process concludes - 04 August 2023

Issuance of e-Admit Card for Preliminary Examination - 14 August 2023

Preliminary Examination - 3rd September 2023

Declaration of result of Preliminary Examination - 13 September 2023

Issuance of e-Admit Card for Mains Examination - 18 September 2023

Mains Examination - 01 October 2023

Declaration of result of Mains Examination - 16 October 2023

Issuance of e-Admit Card for Interview - 22 October 2023

Interview - 11th and 12th November 2023

Declaration of final list of qualified candidates - 17 November 2023

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Bio-Technology - 50

Bio-Chemistry - 20

Food Technology - 15

Chemistry - 56

Polymer Science and Technology - 9

Bio-Medical Engineering - 53

Electronics & Communication - 108

Electrical Engineering - 29

Computer Science & Information Technology - 63

Physics - 30

Civil Engineering - 9

Mechanical Engineering - 99

Metallurgical Engineering - 4

Textile Engineering - 8

Total - 553

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 Salary

Level 10 in Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500) plus applicable allowances, as admissible, in the Government of India

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Bio-Technology - Master Degree in Bio-Technology/ Micro Biology/ Molecular-Biology/ Bio Physics or Equivalent

Bio-Chemistry - Master Degree in Biochemistry or equivalent

Food Technology Bachelor Degree in Food Technology/ Engineering or equivalent

Chemistry - Master Degree in Chemistry or Bachelor Degree in Chemical Technology/ Engineering or equivalent

Polymer Science and Technology Master Degree in Polymer Science or Bachelor Degree in Polymer Technology / Engineering or equivalent

Bio-Medical Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Bio-Medical Technology/ Engineering or equivalent

Electronics & Communication Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Electronics Technology/ Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication Technology/ Engineering or equivalent Electrical Engineering Bachelor Degree in Electrical Technology/ Engineering or equivalent.

Computer Science & Information Technology - Master Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent

Physics - Master Degree in Physics or equivalent

Civil Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Civil Technology/ Engineering or equivalent

Mechanical Engineering -Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Technology or equivalent

Metallurgical Engineering -Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Metallurgy or equivalent

Textile Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Textile Engineering /Technology or equivalent

Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

Selection process for CGPDTM Recruitment 2023

Preliminary Examination for screening of candidates for the main examination; Mains Examination for shortlisting of candidates for Interview; and Interview

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-

Rs. 500/- for SC /ST category, PWD/ Differently abled (PH) category and women applicants (from all categories) and any other person.