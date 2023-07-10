CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 for 553 Group A Gazetted Posts, Apply Online at qcin.org

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023: Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM) published a new notification for the recruitment of candidates as Examiners of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) . Candidates are required to apply online by using the website www.qcin.org. No other mode of application will be accepted.
|CGPDTM Recruitment Application Link
|Apply Here
Important Dates
- Online application process starts - 14th July 2023
- Online application process concludes - 04 August 2023
- Issuance of e-Admit Card for Preliminary Examination - 14 August 2023
- Preliminary Examination - 3rd September 2023
- Declaration of result of Preliminary Examination - 13 September 2023
- Issuance of e-Admit Card for Mains Examination - 18 September 2023
- Mains Examination - 01 October 2023
- Declaration of result of Mains Examination - 16 October 2023
- Issuance of e-Admit Card for Interview - 22 October 2023
- Interview - 11th and 12th November 2023
- Declaration of final list of qualified candidates - 17 November 2023
CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 Vacancy
- Bio-Technology - 50
- Bio-Chemistry - 20
- Food Technology - 15
- Chemistry - 56
- Polymer Science and Technology - 9
- Bio-Medical Engineering - 53
- Electronics & Communication - 108
- Electrical Engineering - 29
- Computer Science & Information Technology - 63
- Physics - 30
- Civil Engineering - 9
- Mechanical Engineering - 99
- Metallurgical Engineering - 4
- Textile Engineering - 8
- Total - 553
CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 Salary
Level 10 in Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500) plus applicable allowances, as admissible, in the Government of India
CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Bio-Technology - Master Degree in Bio-Technology/ Micro Biology/ Molecular-Biology/ Bio Physics or Equivalent
- Bio-Chemistry - Master Degree in Biochemistry or equivalent
- Food Technology Bachelor Degree in Food Technology/ Engineering or equivalent
- Chemistry - Master Degree in Chemistry or Bachelor Degree in Chemical Technology/ Engineering or equivalent
- Polymer Science and Technology Master Degree in Polymer Science or Bachelor Degree in Polymer Technology / Engineering or equivalent
- Bio-Medical Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Bio-Medical Technology/ Engineering or equivalent
- Electronics & Communication Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Electronics Technology/ Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication Technology/ Engineering or equivalent Electrical Engineering Bachelor Degree in Electrical Technology/ Engineering or equivalent.
- Computer Science & Information Technology - Master Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent
- Physics - Master Degree in Physics or equivalent
- Civil Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Civil Technology/ Engineering or equivalent
- Mechanical Engineering -Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Technology or equivalent
- Metallurgical Engineering -Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Metallurgy or equivalent
- Textile Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Textile Engineering /Technology or equivalent
Age Limit:
21 to 35 years
Selection process for CGPDTM Recruitment 2023
- Preliminary Examination for screening of candidates for the main examination;
- Mains Examination for shortlisting of candidates for Interview; and
- Interview
Application Fee:
Rs. 1000/-
Rs. 500/- for SC /ST category, PWD/ Differently abled (PH) category and women applicants (from all categories) and any other person.