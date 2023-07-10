CGPDTM Jobs 2023 for 553 Group A Gazetted Posts

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 for 553 Group A Gazetted Posts, Apply Online at qcin.org

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023:Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM) is hiring 553 Group A Gazetted Posts. Candidates can check the online application link, eligibility, salary, application fee and other details here.

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023
CGPDTM Recruitment 2023

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023: Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks (CGPDTM) published a new notification for the recruitment of candidates as Examiners of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) . Candidates are required to apply online by using the website www.qcin.org. No other mode of application will be accepted.

CGPDTM Recruitment Application Link Apply Here

Important Dates

  • Online application process starts - 14th July 2023
  • Online application process concludes - 04 August 2023
  • Issuance of e-Admit Card for Preliminary Examination - 14 August 2023
  • Preliminary Examination - 3rd September 2023
  • Declaration of result of Preliminary Examination - 13 September 2023
  • Issuance of e-Admit Card for Mains Examination - 18 September 2023
  • Mains Examination - 01 October 2023
  • Declaration of result of Mains Examination - 16 October 2023
  • Issuance of e-Admit Card for Interview - 22 October 2023
  • Interview - 11th and 12th November 2023
  • Declaration of final list of qualified candidates - 17 November 2023

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Career Counseling
  • Bio-Technology - 50
  • Bio-Chemistry - 20
  • Food Technology - 15
  • Chemistry - 56
  • Polymer Science and Technology - 9
  • Bio-Medical Engineering - 53
  • Electronics & Communication - 108
  • Electrical Engineering - 29
  • Computer Science & Information Technology - 63
  • Physics - 30
  • Civil Engineering - 9
  • Mechanical Engineering - 99
  • Metallurgical Engineering - 4
  • Textile Engineering - 8
  • Total - 553

 CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 Salary

Level 10 in Pay Matrix (Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500) plus applicable allowances, as admissible, in the Government of India

CGPDTM Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Bio-Technology - Master Degree in Bio-Technology/ Micro Biology/ Molecular-Biology/ Bio Physics or Equivalent
  • Bio-Chemistry - Master Degree in Biochemistry or equivalent
  • Food Technology Bachelor Degree in Food Technology/ Engineering or equivalent
  • Chemistry - Master Degree in Chemistry or Bachelor Degree in Chemical Technology/ Engineering or equivalent
  • Polymer Science and Technology Master Degree in Polymer Science or Bachelor Degree in Polymer Technology / Engineering or equivalent
  • Bio-Medical Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Bio-Medical Technology/ Engineering or equivalent
  • Electronics & Communication Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Electronics Technology/ Engineering or Electronics & Telecommunication Technology/ Engineering or equivalent Electrical Engineering Bachelor Degree in Electrical Technology/ Engineering or equivalent.
  • Computer Science & Information Technology - Master Degree in Computer Science/Information Technology or Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Computer Science/ Information Technology or equivalent
  • Physics - Master Degree in Physics or equivalent
  • Civil Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Civil Technology/ Engineering or equivalent
  • Mechanical Engineering -Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering/Technology or equivalent
  • Metallurgical Engineering -Bachelor Degree in Engineering/Technology in Metallurgy or equivalent
  • Textile Engineering - Bachelor Degree in Textile Engineering /Technology or equivalent

Age Limit:

21 to 35 years

Selection process for CGPDTM Recruitment 2023

  1. Preliminary Examination for screening of candidates for the main examination;
  2. Mains Examination for shortlisting of candidates for Interview; and
  3. Interview

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/-

Rs. 500/- for SC /ST category, PWD/ Differently abled (PH) category and women applicants (from all categories) and any other person.

