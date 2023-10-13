CGPEB Recruitment 2023 For Asst Statistics Officer, Surveyor & Others: Check Eligibility

CGPEB Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released short notification for recruitment of 113 various posts on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, the board is set to recruit 113 various including Surveyor, Asst Statistical Officer, & Others across the state. Out of 113 posts, 78 posts are for Surveyor, 17- Assistant Statistical Officer, Laboratory Assistant-10 and 08 for Tracer.
Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of Online Test followed by document verification conducted by CGPEB. Board will prepare the merit list based on the performance of candidates on which the selection process will be completed.
CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
The detailed notification including dates/age limit/application process and others will be published shortly on the official website of CGPEB.
CGPEB Surveyor Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB)
|Post Name
|Surveyor, Asst Statistical Officer, & Others
|Vacancies
|113
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Chhattisgarh
|Opening Date for Online Application
|To be announced
|Last Date for Online Application
|To be announced
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Official Website
|https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in
CGPEB Surveyor Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Assistant Statistical Officer-17
- Surveyor-78
- Laboratory Assistant-10
- Tracer-08
CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Assistant Statistics Officer-Candidates should have Degree in 2nd Class with Maths, PG (Statistics/ Agricultural Statistics) from any recognised University with additional eligibility.
Surveyor-Should have Higher Secondary (10+2) with ITI Surveyor Certificate from any recognised board.
Laboratory Assistant-Degree in 2nd Division with Chemistry from any recognised University.
Tracer-Should have (10+2)/ITI (Civil Drawing) from any recognised board.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
CGPEB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply Online For CGPEB Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link CGPEB Surveyor recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: Then submit the application form with other attachments as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents with exam fee, if applicable.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.