CGPEB Recruitment 2023 For Asst Statistics Officer, Surveyor & Others: Check Eligibility

CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released indicative notice for recruitment of 113 Surveyor and other posts on its official website-vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. Download notification pdf and others here.

CGPEB Recruitment 2023 Notification: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released short notification for recruitment of 113 various posts on its official website. Under the recruitment drive, the board is set to recruit 113 various including Surveyor, Asst Statistical Officer, & Others across the state. Out of 113 posts, 78 posts are for Surveyor, 17- Assistant Statistical Officer, Laboratory Assistant-10 and 08 for Tracer.



Selection for these posts will be made on the basis of Online Test followed by document verification conducted by CGPEB. Board will prepare the merit list based on the performance of candidates on which the selection process will be completed.

CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The detailed notification including dates/age limit/application process and others will be published shortly on the official website of CGPEB.

CGPEB Surveyor Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) Post Name Surveyor, Asst Statistical Officer, & Others Vacancies 113 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Chhattisgarh Opening Date for Online Application To be announced Last Date for Online Application To be announced Mode of Apply Online Official Website https://vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

CGPEB Surveyor Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Statistical Officer-17

Surveyor-78

Laboratory Assistant-10

Tracer-08

CGPEB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Statistics Officer-Candidates should have Degree in 2nd Class with Maths, PG (Statistics/ Agricultural Statistics) from any recognised University with additional eligibility.

Surveyor-Should have Higher Secondary (10+2) with ITI Surveyor Certificate from any recognised board.

Laboratory Assistant-Degree in 2nd Division with Chemistry from any recognised University.

Tracer-Should have (10+2)/ITI (Civil Drawing) from any recognised board.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





CGPEB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For CGPEB Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.