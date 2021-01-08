CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Director Jansampark Post Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Details

CGPSC Assistant Director Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview /Document Verification Schedule for the Assistant Director Jansampark (English Medium) post on its official website. Interview will be held on 22 January 2021. All such candidates who have qualified for the CGPSC Assistant Director Interview round can check the details schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission, interview for Assistant Director Jansampark (English Medium) post will be conducted on 22 January 2021 in two sessions. Candidates will have to appear for also the Document Verification round on 21 January 2021 as per schedule. Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents with them as mentioned in the notification.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has conducted the written exam on 23 November 2020 for the Assistant Director Jansampark (English Medium). Candidates qualified in the written exam are likely to appear for the interview round under selection process for the Assistant Director Jansampark (English Medium) post.

Candidates qualified in the written test can check the interview schedule available on the official website. However you can check the interview schedule also with the direct link given below.



