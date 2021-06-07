CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor Chemistry Post Released @psc.cg.gov.in, Download Admit Card

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview schedule/Admit Card for the Assistant Professor (Chemistry) Subject on its official website. - psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview schedule for the Assistant Professor (Chemistry) Subject. Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor Chemistry Post from 22 June 2021 onwards. All such candidates who have qualified for Assistant Professor (Chemistry Subject) posts can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

All such candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor Chemistry post should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents for the document verification round which will be conducted on the same day before their interview.

Candidates will have to bring essential documents including Interview call letter/Application form/Personal details as per the schedule for document verification. Apart from these, candidates will have to bring also the certificate and testimonials attested from Gazetted officer as mentioned in the notification.



Candidates who have to appear for the interview round for Assistant Professor Chemistry Subject can check the CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 on the official website of CGPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor