CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Assistant Professor for Various Subjects Released @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Assistant Professor Interview Schedule 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the details Interview/Document Verification schedule for Assistant Professor post for Zoology, Physics, English and History subjects. All such candidates who have qualified for Assistant Professor post for the subjects can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission will conduct the interview for Assistant Professor for Zoology, Physics, English and History subjects from 19 July 2021 onwards.

Interview for Assistant Professor posts for Zoology Subject will be conducted from 19 July to 24 July 2021. Interview for Physics subject will be held from 26 to 29 July 2021. Candidates can check the details Interview Schedule for Assistant Professor post for Zoology, Physics, English and History subjects

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor post for Zoology, Physics, English and History subjects should note that they will have to appear also for the document verification round just before the interview as per the schedule. Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the essential documents including the hard copy of the online application form and others as mentioned in the short notification.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for Assistant Professor post for Zoology, Physics, English and History subjects can check the CGPSC Interview Schedule 2021 on the official website of CGPSC. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

http://psc.cg.gov.in/pdf/NOTIFICATIONS/INT_CL_AP_2019_4_SUB_07072021.pdf

