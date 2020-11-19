CGPSC Admit Card 2020 Released for Insurance Medical Officer Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

CGPSC Insurance Medical Officer Admit Card 2020: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card for Insurance Medical Officer Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Insurance Medical Officer Posts Exam can download their Admit Card from the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has uploaded the Insurance Medical Officer Admit Card 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the Insurance Medical Officer written exam can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials.

In a bid to download the CGPSC Insurance Medical Officer Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to follow the guidelines available on the official website. First of all candidates will have to give general information to register the profile. For profile registration candidates will have to have a valid Mobile Number. After entering the required information in On-line form, submit the form by clicking on SUBMIT button, candidates will get a SMS containing application number and login ID information is forwarded at your registered Mobile No.

You can download your CGPSC Insurance Medical Officer Admit Card 2020 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CGPSC Admit Card 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer Posts





How to Download: CGPSC Admit Card 2020 for Insurance Medical Officer Posts