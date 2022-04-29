CGPSC Interview Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Medical Specialist Post @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Link to Download

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Interview Call Letter for the post of Medical Specialist on its official website -psc.cg.gov.in. Check process to download here.

CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Admit Card 2022 Download : The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Interview Call Letter for the post of Medical Specialist on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview/document verification for the post of Medical Specialist on 10/11 May 2022.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the the Medical Specialist post against advertisement number 12/2022/Exam/Date 11/03/2022 can download their Interview Call Letter from official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission -psc.cg.gov.in.

You can download the CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

As per the short notice released, CGPSC will conduct the document verification/interview for the successfully candidates on 10/11 May 2022.

Candidates will have to carry their essential documents/testimonials as mentioned in the notification during their document verification schedule as available on the official website. Document Verification will be conducted just one day before their schedule of interview. Candidates will have to bring document in original and Xerox of all the documents in one set each.

Candidates can download their CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit to the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in Go to the recruitment section displaying on home page. Click on the link NOTIFICATION FOR INTERVIEW OF MEDICAL SPECIALIST -2022 (27-04-2022) INTERVIEW & DOCUMENT VERIFICATION SCHEDULE -MEDICAL SPECIALIST -2022 || DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER AND REQUIRED PROFORMA given on the homepage. A new window will open where you will get the CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Call Letter 2022. You can download CGPSC Medical Specialist Interview Call Letter 2022 and save the same for future reference.





Commission had earlier launched the recruitment drive for total 457 posts of Medical Specialist in the concerned department.