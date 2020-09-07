CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019-20: Online Application Date Extended for 1384 Posts up to Sep 18 @psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Assistant Professor Job Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has extended the online application date for 1384 posts of Assistant Professor against Advertisement No. 02/2019/ Exam/ Date 18 January 2019. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Assistant Professor Job Notification till 18 September 2020.

It is noted that earlier Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) had invited application for the 1384 posts of Assistant Professor. Last date to apply for CGPSC Assistant Professor Job Notification in online mode was 05 March 2019. The link for online application had opened from 04 February 2019. Now Commission has provided the chance to apply for the same and you can check the short notification on the official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in.

CGPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2019-20 for 1384 Posts: Corrigendum





Notification Details:

Advertisement No: 02/2019/ Exam/ Date 18 January 2019

Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor: 1384 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Post Graduate with concerned disciplines with at least 55% Marks,

Please check the official notification for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



Important Dates

Closing Date to Apply Online: 18 September 2020 (Check Corrigendum)

Age Limit: (As on 01 January 2019)

21-30 years, Click the link for details of the relaxation in Age limit.

How to Apply:

Eligible Candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website psc.cg.gov.in on or before 18 September 2020.

Official Notification PDF Download Here



Online Application Link

