CGPSC Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Law Officer and Other Posts@psc.cg.gov.in, Check Process to Download

The Chhattisgarh PSC has released the Admit Card for various posts including Law Officer and others on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Check process to download here.

CGPSC Law Officer Admit Card 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card for various posts including Assistant Director Handloom-2021, Law Officer (Home Jail Department), Assistant Registrar and others on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for the above posts on 04 May 2022.

All those candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the above posts can download their Admit card from the link available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

It is noted that earlier Commission has released the details written exam schedule for these posts including Assistant Director Handloom-2021, Law Officer(Home Jail Department), Assistant Registrar-2022, Law Officer (CGPSC). Exam is scheduled on 04 May 2022 in various exam centers of the state. Now candidates who have to appear in the written exam can download their Admit Card from the website.

In a bid to download the Admit Card for the above posts candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Email Id and Password with the link given on the official website.

You can download the CGPSC Law Officer Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Admit Card 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in. Go to the Title section available on the home page. Click on the link-NOTIFICATION ABOUT ONLINE ADMIT CARD FOR EXAMS HELD ON 4TH MAY 2022 /CLICK HERE TO VIEW/PRINT ONLINE ADMIT CARD OF EXAMS HELD ON 04-05-2022 given on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the link where you will have to provide your login credentials. Download the CGPSC Law Officer Admit Card 2022 and save the same for your future reference.

You can download the CGPSC Law Officer Admit Card 2022 directly with the link given below.