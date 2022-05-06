CGPSC Law Officer Model Answer Key 2021(Released), Raise Objections Till May 12 @psc.cg.gov.in

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the model answer key for the post of Law Officer and Assistant Director post on its official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Raise objection till May 12

CGPSC Law Officer Model Answer Key 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the model answer key for the written exam for the post of Law Officer and Assistant Director post. Commission had conducted the written exam on 04 May 2022 for the post of (Home Jail Dept.) Exam-2021/ Law Officer (CGPSC) Exam-2022 and Assistant Director Handloom Exam-2021 & Assistant Registrar Exam-2022.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the above posts can download the Model Answer Key available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission has uploaded the model answer key for the post of Assistant Director Handloom-2021, Law Officer(Home Jail Department), Assistant Registrar-2022, Law Officer (CGPSC) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam can raise their objections, if any in online mode from 06 May 2022.

Candidates will have to raise their objections in online mode through the official website on or before 12 May 2022. The last date for sending the objections claims forms with evidences in the support of answers is 10 May 2022.

You can download the CGPSC Model Answer Key 2021 with guidelines to raise objections from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Model Answer Key 2021 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in. Go to the Title section available on the home page. Click on the link-MODEL ANSWER OF ASSISTANT DIRECTOR HANDLOOM EXAM-2021, ASSISTANT REGISTRAR EXAM-2022, LAW OFFICER (HOME JAIL DEPT.) EXAM-2021 & LAW OFFICER (CGPSC) EXAM-2022given on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Model Answer Key 2021. Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.

Alternatively you can download the CGPSC Law Officer Model Answer Key/Schedule to Raise Objection 2021 Notice

