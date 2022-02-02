CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 Mining Inspector and Other Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Application Process

CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for the 54 posts of Mining Officer, Mining Inspector, Assistant Geologist and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 15 February 2022 to 16 March 2022.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including Graduate/Engineering in specified subjects from a recognized University/Board with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification.
Notification Details for CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Job :
Advt No 07/2022/Exam/Date 01/02/2022
Date-02-02-2022
Important Dates for CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Commencement of submission of online application: 15 February 2022
Last date for submission of online application: 16 March 2022
Vacancy Details CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Mining Officer-08
Assistant Geologist-11
Mining Inspector-35
Eligibility Criteria CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification:
Mining Officer/Assistant Geologist-Post Graduate in Geologist or in Practical (Prayogik) Geology M.Tech in Applied Geology.
Mining Inspector-Graduate in Science including Geology or Patropaadhi in Mining Engineering.
Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts.
Pay Scale for CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Mining Officer-Rs. 56100 (Level 12)
Assistant Geologist-Rs. 56100 (Level 12)
Mining Inspector-Rs. 28700 (Level 7)
CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF
How to Apply CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 15 February 2022 to 16 March 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.