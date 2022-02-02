JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 Mining Inspector and Other Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Application Process

CGPSC has invited online application for the 54 Mining Inspector and other post on its official website. Check CGPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details her

Created On: Feb 2, 2022 10:15 IST
CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022
CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022

CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for the 54 posts of Mining Officer, Mining Inspector, Assistant Geologist and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 15 February 2022 to 16  March 2022.  

Candidates having requisite educational qualification including  Graduate/Engineering in specified subjects from a recognized University/Board with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification. 

Notification Details for CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Job : 
Advt No 07/2022/Exam/Date 01/02/2022
Date-02-02-2022

Important Dates for CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Commencement of submission of online application: 15 February 2022
Last date for submission of online application: 16 March 2022

Vacancy Details CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Mining Officer-08
Assistant Geologist-11
Mining Inspector-35

Eligibility Criteria CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Educational Qualification:

Mining Officer/Assistant Geologist-Post Graduate in Geologist or in Practical (Prayogik) Geology M.Tech in Applied Geology.

Mining Inspector-Graduate in Science including Geology or Patropaadhi in Mining Engineering.
Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification of the posts. 

Pay Scale for CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 
Mining Officer-Rs. 56100 (Level 12)
Assistant Geologist-Rs. 56100 (Level 12)
Mining Inspector-Rs. 28700 (Level 7)


 CGPSC Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: 

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 15 February 2022 to 16  March 2022. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

FAQ

What is the process to apply for CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 15 February 2022 to 16 March 2022.

What are the numbers of Vacancy in CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022?

Mining Officer-08 Assistant Geologist-11 Mining Inspector-35

What are the Important Dates for CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022?

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 February 2022 Last date for submission of online application: 16 March 2022

What is the Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022?

Educational Qualification: Mining Officer/Assistant Geologist-Post Graduate in Geologist or in Practical (Prayogik) Geology M.Tech in Applied Geology. Mining Inspector-Graduate in Science including Geology or Patropaadhi in Mining Engineering.

What are the Jobs in CGPSC Mining Inspector Recruitment 2022?

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online application for the 54 posts of Mining Officer, Mining Inspector, Assistant Geologist and others.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Job Summary
NotificationCGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 54 Mining Inspector and Other Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Application Process
Notification Date2 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission16 Mar, 2022
CityRaipur
StateChhattisgarh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Graduate
Functional Engineering
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.