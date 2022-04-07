CGPSC Exam Date 2022 (Out) for Mining Officer and Others Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

CGPSC Exam Date 2022 schedule has released for various posts including Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist and others on its official website @psc.cg.gov.in. Check CGPSC Exam Date 2022 Schedule pdf details below here.

CGPSC Mining Officer Exam Schedule 2022 Download: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the written exam schedule for various posts including Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist-2022 and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio)-2022. Commission has decided to conduct the written exam for Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist-2022 and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio) on 24 June 2022 (Friday).

All such candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can check the detail CGPSC Written Exam Date Schedule 2022 available on the official website of the CGPSC i.e-psc.cg.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the written exam for Paper I for the subject General Knowledge for the post of Mining Officer, Assistant Geologist-2022 and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio) will be held from 09.00 A.M. to 10.00 A.M.

Paper II, Part II for the Related Subject for the posts of Mining Officer and Assistant Geologist-2022 will be held from 11.00 A.M. to 01.00 PM. The Paper 02 i.e. Related Subject for Deputy Superintendent of Police (Radio) will be conducted from 03.00 P.M. to 05.00 P.M.

You can download the CGPSC Written Exam Date Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download CGPSC Written Exam Date Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in. Go to the Title section available on the home page. Click on the link-EXAM SCHEDULE - MINING OFFICER, ASSISTANT GEOLOGIST-2022 AND DEPUTY SUPERINTENDENT OF POLICE (RADIO)-2022 (06-04-2022) given on the home page. A new window will open where you will get the PDF of the CGPSC Written Exam Schedule 2022. Download the PDF and save the same for your future reference.



