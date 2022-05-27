Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2022 for 15 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Salary & Application Process Here

CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on cgpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Updated: May 27, 2022 16:49 IST
CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment

CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2022: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Physiotherapist. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications online. The last date for submitting the applications is 1 July 2022. A total of 15 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of online application: 1 July 2022

CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Physiotherapist - 15 Posts

CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have done graduation in physiotherapy and holding 3 years of relevant experience. Candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details below. 

CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 25 to 35 years. There will be age relaxation for reserved category as per government norms. 

CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of written test and interview. 

CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2022 Salary - Level 12 (Rs. 56100-Rs. 177500)

CGPSC Physiotherapist Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications online on or before 1 July 2022. After submitting the online applications, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference. 

 

