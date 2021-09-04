Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 595 Posts in Higher Education Department @psc.cg.gov.in, Download PDF

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified for the 595 Professor posts in the state Higher Education Department  on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Sep 4, 2021 18:39 IST
CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified for the 595 Professor posts in the state Higher Education Department in the state. Online application process for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 will commence from 13 September 2021 through the official website-psc.cg.gov.in. Last date for the Submission of online Application for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 is 12 October 2021.
 Candidates selected finally for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 will get Pay Leval-14, (Pay Band Rs. 37400-67000+ A.G.P. 10000).

In a bid to apply for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Ph.D. and a record in field of research with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.
Candidates willing to apply for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021, can check all details including Qualification, Age Limit, Important dates, Exam pattern, Syllabus, Selection process here.

 


Notification Details for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Advt No: 07/2021/Exam/Date 02/09/2021

Important Date for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Opening Date for Submission of Online Application: 13 September 2021
Last Date for Submission of Application: 12 October 2021

Vacancy Details for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Professor-595 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have PhD in concerned subject with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification. Please check the notification link for details in this regards. 

Pay Matrix for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Pay Leval-14, (Pay Band Rs. 37400-67000+ A.G.P. 10000)


CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF


How to Apply for CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021 Notification: 
Candidates can apply online for these posts with the official website of CGPSC-psc.cg.gov.in from 13 September 2021 to 12 October 2021.

Job Summary
CGPSC Professor Recruitment 2021: Notification Out for 595 Posts in Higher Education Department @psc.cg.gov.in
Notification Date: Sep 3, 2021
Last Date of Submission: Oct 12, 2021
City: Raipur
State: Chhattisgarh
Country: India
Education Qualification: Post Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Area: Education
