CGPSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for Civil Judge Exam 2020 @psc.cg.gov.in

CGPSC Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Civil Judge. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through CGPSC official website www.psc.cg.gov.in from 04 March to 02 April 2020.
Important Dates:
- Starting Date for Submitting Online Application – 04 March 2020
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 02 April 2020
- Rectification in Online Application – 05 April to 11 April 2020
- CGPSC Civil Judge Prelims Exam – 17 May 2020 from 10 am to 12 pm
CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2020 Vacancy Details,
Civil Judge – 32 Posts
Salary:
Rs. 27700-770-33090-920-40450-1080-44770
Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2020
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor of Laws from recognised University.
Age Limit:
21 to 35 Years
For more information, visit detailed notification link
Selection process for CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2020
The selection will be done on the basis of CGPSC Civil Judge Online Preliminary Exam followed by Main Written Exam.
How to Apply for CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website from 31 March 2018 to 29 April 2020.
CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2020 Notification PDF
CGPSC Civil Judge Exam 2020 Online Application
