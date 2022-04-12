CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Parivahan Adhikari and Other Posts @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Eligibility

CGPSC has invited online application for the Parivahan Adhikari and other post on its official website. Check CGPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released job notification for the 20 post of Sahayak Kshetriya Parivahan Adhikari and Parivahan Up Nirikshan (Technical) post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these post on or before 14 May 2022. The process for online apply for the above post will commence from 15 April 2022 from the official website.

Candidates holding requisite qualifications including Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts. Applying candidates will have to fulfill the physical measurement norms for these posts as mentioned in the notification.

Notification Details for CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No 18/2022/Exam/Date 11/04/2022

Important Dates for CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Commencement of submission of application: 15 April 2022

Last date of application submission - 14 May 2022

Vacancy Details for CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Total Posts-20

Sahayak Kshetriya Parivahan Adhikari-02

Parivahan Up Nirikshan (Technical)-18

Backlog-03

Eligibility Criteria for CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Sahayak Kshetriya Parivahan Adhikari-Graduate in Automobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from recognized University.

Valid Driving Licence for Motorcycle, Heavy Moter Vechicle with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Parivahan Up Nirikshan (Technical)-Graduate and Diploma in Automobile or Mechanical Engineering from any recognized University. Or

Graduate in Automobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from any recognized University.

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification for the posts.

Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam and interview. Exam will be conducted in preliminary and mains followed by interview.

Prelims exam will be conducted in objective mode for total 150 questions. Out of 150 questions, 50 will be based on General Knowledge based on Chhattisgarh and 100 questions will be based on Mechanical/Automobile Engineering.

CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for CGPSC Parivahan Adhikari Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 14 April 2022 to 14 May 2022. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.