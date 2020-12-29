CGPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2021 Released for Assistant Grade, Stenographer and other @psc.cg.gov.in, Check Direct Link

CGPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2021: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification/Skill Test for the Assistant Grade 03 (Backlog), Stenographer Grade-03, Steno and others on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for Document Verification/Skill Test can download their Admit Card available on the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission i.e.-psc.cg.gov.in.



Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has uploaded the link to download the CGPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2021 on its official website.

In a bid to download the CGPSC Skill Test Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Form Number, Password and Name of Exam on its official website.

It is noted that Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission will conduct the Document Verification on 04 January 2021 for the Assistant Grade 03 (Backlog), Stenographer Grade-03, Steno and others. Candidates should note that they will have to bring all the educational and other documents with them as mentioned in the notification. Commission will conduct the Skill Test for the qualified candidates on 07-10 January 2021.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification/Skill Test round can download their Admit Card from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



How to Download: CGPSC Slill Test Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Grade, Stenographer and other