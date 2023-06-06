CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022 Released @ psc.cg.gov.in: Check Download Link, Exam Schedule Here

Chhattisgarh PSC has released the admit card for the State Service Mains Exam-2022 on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Check download link here.

CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022 Download: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the admit card for the State Service Mains Exam-2022 on its official website. The Commission is set to conduct the State Service Mains Exam from June 15, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified in the State Service Prelims exam can download their mains admit card from the official website of CGPSC.i.e. psc.cg.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the State Service Mains Admit Card directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022





CGPSC State Service Mains Exam 2022: Update

Candidates who have qualified in the State Service Prelims exam are able to appear in the mains exam round which will be conducted from June 15 to 18, 2023 across the state.

As per the exam schedule released earlier, exam for the Language will be held on June 15 for Paper I and II. Exams for General Studies Paper I and Paper II will be held on June 16, 2023. The written exam for General Studies Paper III and IV is scheduled on June 17, 2023 and General Studies Paper V will be conducted on June 18, 2023.

Candidates qualified for the State Service Mains Exam can download their admit card from the official website of the Commission. To download admit cards, you will have to provide your login credentials including Email Id and Password to the link on the home page.

You can retrieve all your login credentials from the information provided by your during submission of online application for State Service Exam-2022.

You can download the State Service Mains Exam Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How To Download: CGPSC State Service Mains Admit Card 2022