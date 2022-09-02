CGTET 2022 Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualifications, How to Apply

Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Application Ends on 6th September 2022. Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Education, Selection Process, How to Apply for CGTET 2022.

CGTET Eligibility Criteria 2022: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) in inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment as primary or secondary school teachers in the government or private schools of Chhattisgarh. CGTET consists of two papers namely Paper-I and Paper-II for candidates who wish to become a Primary Teacher (class I-V) and a Secondary Teacher (class VI-VIII). Candidates with B. Ed can appear for CGTET 2022.

In this article, we have shared CGTET Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications, Selection Criteria, and How to Apply.

CGTET 2022 Calendar

CGTET Events Important Dates Online Application Start Date 23rd August 2022 Online Application End Date 6th September 2022 CGTET Admit Card 2022 Release Date 12th September 2022 Entrance Exam Date 18th September 2022 Answer Key Release Date To be announced Result Declaration Date To be announced

CGTET Eligibility Criteria 2022

Nationality

Indian

Age Limit

There is no age limit.

Educational Qualifications

Paper-I: Class 1 to 5 (Primary Teacher)

Candidates should have passed Class XII with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent.

Candidates who have graduated in B. Sc/ BA/ B. Ed degree with at least 50% marks can apply for CG TET 2022. Candidates who are in the Final Four Year Bachelor of Elementary Education/ 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education or a 2-year Diploma in Special Education can also apply for this exam.

Paper-II: Class 6 to 8 (Secondary Teacher)

Candidates who have graduated and passed or appearing in the Final Year of 2-year D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) are eligible to apply for CG TET 2022.

Candidates who have graduated with at least 50% marks and passed/appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) or passed/appearing in the final year of 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)/BA/B.Sc.Ed or BA.Ed/B.Sc.Ed.

Candidates who have graduated with a minimum of 45% marks and passed/appearing in 1-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed) can also apply for CG TET 2022.

CGTET Application Process 2022

Candidates need to visit the official website of CGTET or click on the CGTET Application Link provided below. This will take them to the official registration page. Candidates need to register themselves by filling basic details such as Name, Email, Date of Birth, Mobile Number, and more. Click on submit button. Candidates need to note down the provisional registration number and password that will be sent to their registered mobile number and email ID. After successful registration, candidates need to fill in the CGTET Application Form where they need to provide personal details, educational details, age, contact details, and other requirements as mentioned in the application form. While filling the application form, one need to select the paper options: Either Paper-I or Paper-II or both Paper-I & II. After checking all details, one need to upload the scanned copies of the photograph, signature and required documents. Submit the form. Candidates need to pay the application fee as applicable through the valid mode of payments available. Without payment of fees, the form will be considered incomplete. Keep the printout of the form.

CGTET Application Form 2022

Category Paper-I Fees Paper-II Fees For Both Paper-I & II Fees General/OBC/Most Backward Rs 350 Rs 350 Rs 650 OBC Rs 250 Rs 250 Rs 400 SC/ST/PwD Rs 200 Rs 200 Rs 300

