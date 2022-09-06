CG TET 2022 Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Paper-I & II Download PDF

Chhattisgarh TET Syllabus 2022: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) will be conducting the CG TET 2022 Entrance Exam for eligible candidates for recruitment as Primary or Secondary School Teachers in the government or private schools of Chhattisgarh. The CG TET consists of two papers namely Paper-I and Paper-II for candidates who wish to become a Primary Teacher (classes I-V) and a Secondary Teacher (classes VI-VIII). Candidates with B. Ed can also appear for CGTET 2022. The last date to apply online for CG TET 2022 ended on 6th September 2022.

In this article, we have shared CG TET Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for Paper-I & II.

CG TET 2022 Calendar

CGTET Events Important Dates Online Application Start Date 23rd August 2022 Online Application End Date 6th September 2022 CG TET Admit Card 2022 Release Date 12th September 2022 CG TET Entrance Exam Date 18th September 2022 Answer Key Release Date To be announced Result Declaration Date To be announced

CG TET Exam Pattern 2022

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has declared it essential to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test along with academic and professional qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a Teacher in classes 1 to 8. Based on this, Chhattisgarh state is going to conduct Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) for the third time.

Candidates should note that CG TET will only be a criterion to qualify for the appointment as a Teacher. This should not be considered as an appointment order for the post of Teachers. The exam will be a compulsory criterion for the recruitment of Teachers in all the schools. Separate exams will be conducted for the Primary and Upper Primary levels. Candidates will have to secure at least 60% marks to qualify the exam.

The marks obtained in the CG TET exam will be used as weightage for the recruitment of Teachers. Once the candidate qualifies in CG TET, it will be valid lifelong. Candidates who obtain the minimum required marks for eligibility will be awarded a TET certificate which has to be produced while recruitment. All other candidates will be given the mark sheet only. Let us understand the exam pattern for CG TET 2022.

Questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Each paper will be of two and a half hour duration. A total of 150 questions will be asked. Each question will be of one mark. There will be no negative marking on wrong answers. All the questions will be asked in two languages (Hindi and English).

CG TET 2022 Paper-I Exam Pattern

S. No Subjects No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 Language-I (Hindi) 30 30 3 Language-II (English) 30 30 4 Math 30 30 5 Environmental Education 30 30 Total 150 150

CG TET 2022 Paper-II Exam Pattern

S. No Subjects No. of MCQs Marks 1 Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory) 30 30 2 Language-I (Hindi) 30 30 3 Language-II (English) 30 30 4 Math and Science (For all Math and Science Teachers) 60 60 5 Social Science (For all Social Science Teachers) 60 60 *For Any Other Subject Teachers Either 4 or 5 Total 150 150

Also Read: CG TET 2022 Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualifications, How to Apply

CG TET Syllabus 2022

Paper-I Syllabus

Paper-II Syllabus

CG TET Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)