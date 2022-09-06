CG TET 2022 Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Paper-I & II Download PDF

Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Entrance Exam to be held on 18th September 2022. Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern PDF for CGTET 2022 Paper-I & II.

Chhattisgarh TET Syllabus 2022: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) will be conducting the CG TET 2022 Entrance Exam for eligible candidates for recruitment as Primary or Secondary School Teachers in the government or private schools of Chhattisgarh. The CG TET consists of two papers namely Paper-I and Paper-II for candidates who wish to become a Primary Teacher (classes I-V) and a Secondary Teacher (classes VI-VIII). Candidates with B. Ed can also appear for CGTET 2022. The last date to apply online for CG TET 2022 ended on 6th September 2022.

In this article, we have shared CG TET Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern for Paper-I & II.

CG TET 2022 Calendar

CGTET Events

Important Dates

Online Application Start Date

23rd August 2022

Online Application End Date

6th September 2022

CG TET Admit Card 2022 Release Date

12th September 2022

CG TET Entrance Exam Date

18th September 2022

Answer Key Release Date

To be announced

Result Declaration Date

To be announced

CG TET Exam Pattern 2022

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has declared it essential to pass the Teacher Eligibility Test along with academic and professional qualifications for a person to be eligible for appointment as a Teacher in classes 1 to 8. Based on this, Chhattisgarh state is going to conduct Chhattisgarh Teacher Eligibility Test (CG TET) for the third time.

Candidates should note that CG TET will only be a criterion to qualify for the appointment as a Teacher. This should not be considered as an appointment order for the post of Teachers. The exam will be a compulsory criterion for the recruitment of Teachers in all the schools. Separate exams will be conducted for the Primary and Upper Primary levels. Candidates will have to secure at least 60% marks to qualify the exam.

The marks obtained in the CG TET exam will be used as weightage for the recruitment of Teachers. Once the candidate qualifies in CG TET, it will be valid lifelong. Candidates who obtain the minimum required marks for eligibility will be awarded a TET certificate which has to be produced while recruitment. All other candidates will be given the mark sheet only. Let us understand the exam pattern for CG TET 2022.

Questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Each paper will be of two and a half hour duration. A total of 150 questions will be asked. Each question will be of one mark. There will be no negative marking on wrong answers. All the questions will be asked in two languages (Hindi and English).

CG TET 2022 Paper-I Exam Pattern

S. No

Subjects

No. of MCQs

Marks

1

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

2

Language-I (Hindi)

30

30

3

Language-II (English)

30

30

4

Math

30

30

5

Environmental Education

30

30

 

Total

150

150

CG TET 2022 Paper-II Exam Pattern

S. No

Subjects

No. of MCQs

Marks

1

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

30

30

2

Language-I (Hindi)

30

30

3

Language-II (English)

30

30

4

Math and Science (For all Math and Science Teachers)

60

60

5

Social Science (For all Social Science Teachers)

60

60

 

*For Any Other Subject Teachers

Either 4 or 5

 

 

Total

150

150

Also Read: CG TET 2022 Check Eligibility Criteria, Age, Qualifications, How to Apply

CG TET Syllabus 2022

Paper-I Syllabus

Subjects

Download PDF

Child Development and Pedagogy

Download PDF

Language-I (Hindi)

Download PDF

Language-II (English)

Download PDF

Math

Download PDF

Environmental Education

Download PDF

Paper-II Syllabus

Subjects

Download PDF

Child Development and Pedagogy (Compulsory)

Download PDF

Language-I (Hindi)

Download PDF

Language-II (English)

Download PDF

Math and Science (For all Math and Science Teachers)

Download PDF

Social Science (For all Social Science Teachers)

Download PDF

CG TET Admit Card 2022 Download Link (Inactive)

FAQ

Q1. Where can I find the detailed syllabus for CG TET 2022?

Read our article CG TET 2022 Check Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Paper-I & II Download PDF on Jagran Josh.

Q2. Is CG TET 2022 Admit Card Out?

CG TET 2022 Admit Card will be released for download in September 2022.

Q3. What is the validity of CG TET?

Once the candidate qualifies in CG TET, it will be valid lifelong.

Q4. What is the minimum age to apply for CG TET Exam?

There is no age limit for applying for CG TET exam.

Q5. When will CG TET Exam be held?

CG TET Entrance Exam will be held on 18th September 2022.
