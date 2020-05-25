Chandigarh Administration Recruitment 2020 for 41 Sr Resident and MO Posts in GMCH

Chandigarh Administration GMCH Recruitment 2020: Chandigarh Administration, Department of Medical Education and Research, Government Medical & Hospital (GMCH) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident, Central Casualty Services, Emergency Medical Officer and Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 27 May, 28 May, 29 May and 01 June 2020.

Important Date

Walk-In-Interview Date - 27 May, 28 May, 29 May and 01 June 2020

Time - 11:30 AM

Chandigarh Administration GMCH Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 35 Posts

Central Casualty Services – 3 Posts

Emergency Medical Officer - 2 Posts

Medical Officer - 1 Post

Chandigarh Administration GMCH Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Resident, Casuality Medical Officer (General Surgery) – Postgraduate Medical Degree i.e. (M.D./M.S./M.D.S/D.M./M.Ch/DNB) OR equivalent in the concerned specialty

(recognized by MCI and registered either with Medical Council of India or State Medical Council). If such candidates are not available in any particular specialty, those with postgraduate diploma can be considered.

Emergency Medical Officer in the Deptt. of Forensic Medicine - MBBS (PG degree/ diploma holders shall be preferred

Senior Resident (Hospital Administration) - Postgraduate Medical degree (MD Hospital Administration/MD General Medicine). If such candidates are not available in any particular speciality, those with post graduate diploma can be considered.

Medical Officers(MHI) - MBBS (PG degree holders shall be preferred)

Chandigarh Administration GMCH Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

GMCH Chandigarh Official Website

Age Limit:

37 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2020 for Senior Resident and MO Posts ?

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview along with the necessary documents and non refundable fee of Rs. 500 (Rs. 250/- in case of SC Candidate) by means of demand draft payable at Chandigarh, drawn in favour of Director Principal, Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh. The interview will be held at the office of Director Principal, GMCH-32, Chandigarh on scheduled date and time.