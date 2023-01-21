Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card has been released by Chandigarh Housing Board on the official website of CHB. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in For more information such as Exam Dates, Procedure to Download the Admit Card and other details, candidates can refer to the article below

Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card 2023: Chandigarh Housing Board has released the Admit Card for the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 on its official website. The examination will be conducted for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer(SDE), Junior Engineer, Junior Draftsman, Assistant Architect, and Law Officer.

As many as 90 vacancies are to be filled under Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022. The examination is scheduled to take place between 28th January 2023 to 5 March 2023. Candidates can visit the official website of CHB i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in to download the admit card.

Following is the tentative schedule of tests that are to be conducted for different posts under Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022

S. NO. POST DATE DAY SESSION PLACE 1 SDE (Public Health) 28.01.2023 Saturday Morning Chandigarh 2 JE (Public Health) 28.01.2023 Saturday Evening Chandigarh 3 SDE (Building) 29.01.2023 Sunday Morning Chandigarh 4 SDE (Electrical) 29.01.2023 Sunday Morning Chandigarh 5 JE (Electrical) 29.01.2023 Sunday Evening Chandigarh 6 Jr. Draftsman (Civil) 04.02.2023 Saturday Morning Chandigarh 7 JE (Horticulture) 04.02.2023 Saturday Evening Chandigarh 8 Law Officer 04.02.2023 Saturday Evening Chandigarh 9 JE (Building) 05.02.2023 Sunday Morning Chandigarh 10 Asstt. Architect 05.02.2023 Sunday Evening Chandigarh 11 Clerk 05.03.2023 Sunday Morning Chandigarh

We have shared a step by step guide to download the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Admit Card. However, those candidates who wish to see the official notification can check it from the direct link given below.

How to Download the Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card?

Go to the official website of Chandigarh Housing Board i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in

Click on the Login Section and Log in to your account

Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click on Submit Button, the offer letter will be displayed on the screen

Download the offer letter and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Examination must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.