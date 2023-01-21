Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card 2023: Chandigarh Housing Board has released the Admit Card for the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 on its official website. The examination will be conducted for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer(SDE), Junior Engineer, Junior Draftsman, Assistant Architect, and Law Officer.
As many as 90 vacancies are to be filled under Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022. The examination is scheduled to take place between 28th January 2023 to 5 March 2023. Candidates can visit the official website of CHB i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in to download the admit card.
Following is the tentative schedule of tests that are to be conducted for different posts under Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022
|
S. NO.
|
POST
|
DATE
|
DAY
|
SESSION
|
PLACE
|
1
|
SDE (Public Health)
|
28.01.2023
|
Saturday
|
Morning
|
Chandigarh
|
2
|
JE (Public Health)
|
28.01.2023
|
Saturday
|
Evening
|
Chandigarh
|
3
|
SDE (Building)
|
29.01.2023
|
Sunday
|
Morning
|
Chandigarh
|
4
|
SDE (Electrical)
|
29.01.2023
|
Sunday
|
Morning
|
Chandigarh
|
5
|
JE (Electrical)
|
29.01.2023
|
Sunday
|
Evening
|
Chandigarh
|
6
|
Jr. Draftsman (Civil)
|
04.02.2023
|
Saturday
|
Morning
|
Chandigarh
|
7
|
JE (Horticulture)
|
04.02.2023
|
Saturday
|
Evening
|
Chandigarh
|
8
|
Law Officer
|
04.02.2023
|
Saturday
|
Evening
|
Chandigarh
|
9
|
JE (Building)
|
05.02.2023
|
Sunday
|
Morning
|
Chandigarh
|
10
|
Asstt. Architect
|
05.02.2023
|
Sunday
|
Evening
|
Chandigarh
|
11
|
Clerk
|
05.03.2023
|
Sunday
|
Morning
|
Chandigarh
We have shared a step by step guide to download the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Admit Card. However, those candidates who wish to see the official notification can check it from the direct link given below.
Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Admit Card
How to Download the Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card?
Go to the official website of Chandigarh Housing Board i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in
Click on the Login Section and Log in to your account
Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and Roll Number and Date of Birth
Click on Submit Button, the offer letter will be displayed on the screen
Download the offer letter and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.
The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Examination must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.