JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card 2022 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket Here

Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card has been released by Chandigarh Housing Board on the official website of CHB. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in For more information such as Exam Dates, Procedure to Download the Admit Card and other details, candidates can refer to the article below

CHB Admit Card 2023
CHB Admit Card 2023

Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card 2023: Chandigarh Housing Board has released the Admit Card for the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 on its official website. The examination will be conducted for the posts of Sub Divisional Engineer(SDE), Junior Engineer, Junior Draftsman, Assistant Architect, and Law Officer. 

As many as 90 vacancies are to be filled under Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022. The examination is scheduled to take place between 28th January 2023 to 5 March 2023. Candidates can visit the official website  of CHB i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in to download the admit card.

Following is the tentative schedule of tests that are to be conducted for different posts under Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022

 

S. NO.

POST

DATE

DAY

SESSION

PLACE

1

SDE (Public Health)

28.01.2023

Saturday

Morning

Chandigarh

2

JE (Public Health)

28.01.2023

Saturday

Evening

Chandigarh

3

SDE (Building)

29.01.2023

Sunday

Morning

Chandigarh

4

SDE (Electrical)

29.01.2023

Sunday

Morning

Chandigarh

5

JE (Electrical)

29.01.2023

Sunday

Evening

Chandigarh

6

Jr. Draftsman (Civil)

04.02.2023

Saturday

Morning

Chandigarh

7

JE (Horticulture)

04.02.2023

Saturday

Evening

Chandigarh

8

Law Officer

04.02.2023

Saturday

Evening

Chandigarh

9

JE (Building)

05.02.2023

Sunday

Morning

Chandigarh

10

Asstt. Architect

05.02.2023

Sunday

Evening

Chandigarh

11

Clerk

05.03.2023

Sunday

Morning

Chandigarh

 

We have shared a step by step guide to download the Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Admit Card. However, those candidates who wish to see  the official notification can check it from the direct link given below.

Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Admit Card 

How to Download the Chandigarh Housing Board Admit Card?

Go to the official website of Chandigarh Housing Board i.e., chb.chdadmnrectt.in

Click on the Login  Section and Log in to your account

Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and Roll Number and Date of Birth

Click on Submit Button, the offer letter will be displayed on the screen

Download the offer letter and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

 

The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the  Chandigarh Housing Board Recruitment 2022 Examination must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next