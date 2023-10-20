Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility, Application Dates

Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023: Education Department, Chandigarh Administration has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates will be required to apply online on the website i.e. www.chdeducation.gov.in to submit the application. The window is open from 25 October to 16 November 2023.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 25 October 2023
- Last Date of Application - 16 Nove,mber 2023
- Last date to deposit the fees - 20 November 2023
Chandigarh PGT Vacancy Details 2023
|
Post
|
Vacancies
|
Biology
|
5
|
Chemistry
|
6
|
Economics
|
2
|
English
|
23
|
Geography
|
3
|
Hindi
|
10
|
History
|
4
|
Home Science
|
3
|
Mathematics
|
4
|
Music (Vocal)
|
2
|
Physical Education
|
6
|
Physics
|
7
|
Political Science
|
9
|
Punjabi
|
7
|
Sanskrit
|
2
|
Sociology
|
5
|
Total
|
98
Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023
Educational Qualification:
Post Graduate Degree with 50% marks and B.Ed with 45% marks.
Age Limit:
21 to 37 years
Selection Process for Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023
The Selection Process for Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023 includes the following Stages:
Stage-1: Written Exam
Stage-2: Document Verification
Stage-3: Medical Examination
How to Apply for Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the website i.e. https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/
Application Fee:
Rs. 1000/- (Rs. 500/- in case of SC)