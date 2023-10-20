Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023: Check Eligibility, Application Dates

Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023: Check Notification, Online Application Link, Vacancy, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, and other details.

Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023: Education Department, Chandigarh Administration has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT). Candidates will be required to apply online on the website i.e. www.chdeducation.gov.in to submit the application. The window is open from 25 October to 16 November 2023.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 25 October 2023

Last Date of Application - 16 Nove,mber 2023

Last date to deposit the fees - 20 November 2023

Chandigarh PGT Vacancy Details 2023

Post Vacancies Biology 5 Chemistry 6 Economics 2 English 23 Geography 3 Hindi 10 History 4 Home Science 3 Mathematics 4 Music (Vocal) 2 Physical Education 6 Physics 7 Political Science 9 Punjabi 7 Sanskrit 2 Sociology 5 Total 98

Eligibility Criteria for Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Post Graduate Degree with 50% marks and B.Ed with 45% marks.

Age Limit:

21 to 37 years

Selection Process for Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023

The Selection Process for Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023 includes the following Stages:

Stage-1: Written Exam

Stage-2: Document Verification

Stage-3: Medical Examination

How to Apply for Chandigarh PGT Recruitment 2023 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the website i.e. https://www.chdeducation.gov.in/

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000/- (Rs. 500/- in case of SC)