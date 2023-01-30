Chandigarh Police ASI Admit Card 2022 Released, Download Hall Ticket & Check Exam Date Here

Chandigarh Police ASI (Executive) 2022 PET Admit Card has been released by the Chandigarh Police Department on its official website. Candidates can refer to the article below for further information such as procedure to download the admit card, exam date and other details.

Chandigarh Police Department has released the admit cards for the Chandigarh Police ASI Recruitment 2022 PET. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the police department i.e., https://cpasirectt2022.in

The PET examination is scheduled to be held on 6th of February 2023. The last date to apply for the Chandigarh Police ASI (Executive) recruitment was 24th October 2022. The examination was conducted on 18th December 2022.

Candidates have to report at Police Lines Sector 26 Chandigarh on 6th February 2023 at 8:30 AM. The Physical Fitness and Endurance test will be conducted from 10 AM onwards

A total of 27 seats are reserved for male candidates, 16 for female candidates and 6 for Ex-Serviceman. The test will be conducted for as many as .49 posts of Assistant Sub Inspector Executive at the entry level pay scale of Rs 29200/-.

We have shared a step by step procedure to download the Admit Card. For more information such as parameters of Physical Fitness and other details candidates can refer to the official notification.

Chandigarh Police ASI (Executive) 2022 PET Admit Card Official Notification

How to Download the Chandigarh Police ASI Admit Card?

Go to the official website of Chandigarh Police Department i.e., https://cpasirectt2022.in At the top right corner of the screen a link to login will appear. Click on the link. Enter your mandatory details such as login id and password. Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them to the venue. Candidates who are appearing for the physical endurance and measurement test must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.