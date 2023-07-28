CBSE Class 10 MCQs of Science NCERT Chapter 1 - Chemical Reactions and Equations, Download PDF

Chemical Reactions and Equations: This article presents a set of 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on Chapter 1 - Chemical Reactions and Equations from NCERT Class 10 Science book, covering various aspects of chemical reactions and their applications. Test your knowledge and understanding of key concepts in this fundamental chapter to excel in your science studies.

In this comprehensive article, we delve into the fascinating world of chemical reactions through a set of 15 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Based on Chapter 1 - Chemical Reactions and Equations from NCERT Class 10 Science book, these thought-provoking questions will challenge your understanding of the subject and serve as a valuable resource for students aiming to excel in their science studies. Let's embark on a journey to explore the fundamental concepts that underpin chemical transformations and their significance in our daily lives.

1. Which of the following is a chemical change?

a) Melting of ice

b) Dissolving sugar in water

c) Boiling water

d) Rusting of iron

2. In a chemical reaction, the substances present before the reaction starts are called:

a) Reactants

b) Products

c) Catalysts

d) Chemicals

3. In a chemical equation, the number written in front of a chemical formula represents:

a) Atomic number

b) Molecular mass

c) Number of molecules

d) Number of atoms or molecules taking part in the reaction

4. The balanced chemical equation for the reaction between hydrogen and oxygen to form water is:

a) H 2 + O 2 → H 2 O

b) 2H 2 + O 2 → 2H 2 O

c) H 2 O → H 2 + O 2

d) 2H 2 O → 2H 2 + O 2

5. When a magnesium ribbon is burnt in the air, the product formed is:

a) Magnesium oxide

b) Magnesium hydroxide

c) Magnesium chloride

d) Magnesium sulphate

6. The type of reaction in which two or more substances combine to form a single product is called:

a) Decomposition reaction

b) Double displacement reaction

c) Combination reaction

d) Displacement reaction

7. What is the product obtained when copper(II) oxide is heated with hydrogen gas?

a) Copper oxide

b) Copper metal

c) Copper sulphate

d) Copper chloride

8. The reaction between an acid and a base to form salt and water is called:

a) Oxidation-reduction reaction

b) Decomposition reaction

c) Neutralization reaction

d) Double displacement reaction

9. Which of the following statements is true regarding a decomposition reaction?

a) A single reactant breaks down into two or more products.

b) Two or more reactants combine to form a single product.

c) A metal displaces another metal from its salt solution.

d) A non-metal displaces another non-metal from its compound.

10. The balanced chemical equation for the reaction between potassium iodide and lead nitrate to form lead iodide and potassium nitrate is:

a) 2KI + Pb(NO 3 ) 2 → KI 2 + PbNO 2

b) KI + Pb(NO 2 ) 2 → KI 2 + Pb(NO 3 ) 2

c) 2KI + Pb(NO 3 ) 2 → PbI 2 + 2KNO 3

d) KI + Pb(NO 3 ) 2 → PbI + KNO 3

11. What is the colour change observed when a blue litmus paper is dipped into a solution with a pH of 1?

a) Blue litmus remains blue

b) Blue litmus turns red

c) Blue litmus turns purple

d) Blue litmus turns green

12. The chemical name of the baking soda commonly used in cooking is:

a) Sodium chloride

b) Sodium bicarbonate

c) Sodium carbonate

d) Sodium hydroxide

13. What type of reaction occurs when calcium carbonate reacts with hydrochloric acid to form calcium chloride, water, and carbon dioxide?

a) Decomposition reaction

b) Combination reaction

c) Double displacement reaction

d) Displacement reaction

14. Which of the following substances does NOT undergo combustion?

a) Methane

b) Wood

c) Iron

d) LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas)

15. The chemical formula for sulfuric acid is:

a) H 2 SO 3

b) HCl

c) H 2 SO 4

d) HNO 3

