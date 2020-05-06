CG Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020: 8 Vacancies Notified, Apply @cgvidhansabha.gov.in, Graduates can apply

Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020: Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Reporter (Prativedak). Interested candidates can apply for Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter 2020 through the online mode at cgvidhansabha.nic.in.

It is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding the minimum qualification of Graduation and having typing speed of 140 words per minute. The online application will be activated till 30 May 2020. Candidates can go through this article to check the application process, age limit, qualification and other details of Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application for Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020: 5 May 2020

Last date for submission of online application for Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020: 30 May 2020

Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Reporter (Prativedak) - 8 Posts

Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have graduation degree from a recognized university and having a quick Hindi writing certificate from a recognized Institution; Typing speed of 140 words per minute is required to apply on the post.

Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 to 45 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF

Online Application Link

Official Website

Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020 Salary - Rs. 56100-177500 Level 12

Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 5 May to 30 May 2020. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application form for future reference.

Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Reporter Recruitment 2020 Application Fee