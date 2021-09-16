Chittaranjan Locomotive Work Recruitment 2021 for 492 Apprentice Posts, Download Notice @clw.indianrailways.gov.in

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Chittaranjan Locomotive Work Recruitment 2021 for 492 Apprentice Posts

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) is hiring 492 Apprentice. Check Details Here.

Created On: Sep 16, 2021 17:46 IST
Chittaranjan Locomotive Work Recruitment 2021
Chittaranjan Locomotive Work Recruitment 2021

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works Job Notification: Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), Indian Railways,  has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Apprentice on clw.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 492 vacancies are available for Fitter, Turner, Machinist,Welder (G&E), Electrician, Ref. & A. C. Mechanics and Painter (G).

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CLW Recruitment 2021 on www.apprenticeshipindia.org on or before 03 October 2021.

Important Date:

Last Date of Application - 03 October 2021

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works Vacancy Details

  • Fitter - 200
  • Turner - 20
  • Machinist - 56
  • Welder (G&E) - 88
  • Electrician - 112
  • Ref. & A. C. Mechanics - 04
  • Painter (G) - 12

Eligibility Criteria for Chittaranjan Locomotive Work  Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

  • ITI Examination (NCVT) (final or provisional certificate) and must have the certificate in the notified trades for applying under point-1(A) of this notification.
  • 10th passed in 10+2 examination system or equivalent examination from Recognized Board, i.e. Board which are recognized by the “Council of Boards of School Education in India” (COBSE) only, for applying under Point1(A) of this notification

Chittaranjan Locomotive Work  Apprentice Age Limit:

15 to 24 years

Selection Process for Chittaranjan Locomotive Work  Apprentice Posts

There will be no written examination or interview/oral exam in this selection. Engagement of Act Apprentices will be done only on the basis of merit list on the basis of marks obtained in Class-X examination, provided in the portal.

How to Apply Chittaranjan Locomotive Work  Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

The eligible candidates should register themselves in apprenticeshipindia.org and all documents should be uploaded in the portal.

