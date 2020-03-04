CIL MT Answer Key 2020: CIL Response Sheet to Active from Tomorrow @coalindia.in

CIL MT Answer Key 2020: Coal India Limited (CIL) has published a latest notice regarding answer key for Management Trainee Posts. All those candidates who had appeared in CIL MT Exam can access Response Sheet from tomorrow i.e. on 05 March 2020 to 10 March 2020 (Tuesday) upto 09:00 AM.

Candidates can download CIL MT Answer from the official website CIL www.coalindia.in., once released. CIL MT Answer Key Link is also given below. Candidates will be required to login in the link.

CIL MT Answer Key 2020

Candidates having any objection against any answer can raise objection through online mode on the individual login portal. As per the official notice “The Response Query Management inviting comments/objections if any, regarding questions/answers in the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) for Management Trainee Recruitment Advertisement No. 01/2019 held on 27.O2.2O20, for candidates who appeared in the said CBT, shall be made operational on official website of Coal lndia Limited w.e.f. 05.03.2020 (Thursday) 09:00 AM to 10.03.2020 (Tuesday) 09:00 AM”

After considering all the objections, CIL MT Result 2020 will be announced on official website of CIL. Candidates who will secure minimum of 60% (55% for reserved category) marks shall be called for next round i.e. Personal Interview. The personal interview will be of 10 marks. The final list of selected candidates will also be uploaded in the CIL website and they will be called for Documents Verification (DV) & Initial Medical Examination (IME).

CIL MT Exam conducted in online mode on 27 February (Thursday) and 28 February (Friday) 2020 for filling up 1326 Management Trainees under disciplines of Mining, Electrical, Mechanical, Civil, Coal Preparation, Systems, Materials Management, Finance & Accounts, Personnel & HR, Marketing & Sales and Community Development.

