CISF Fireman Constable Recruitment 2022 for 1149 Posts, Apply Online From Tomorrow @cisfrectt.in

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will start the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Constable/Fire on its official website cisfrectt.in tomorrow i.e. on 29 January 2022 and the last date for submitting CISF Constable Application would be 04 March 2022.
A total of 1149 vacancies are available across the country. Candidates who are seeking to apply for CISF Constable Vacancy should be 12th class passed and age should be between 18 years and 23 years.
CISF Constable Notification is available on its official website and in the employment newspaper dated 29 January 2022. Shortlisted applicants will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Examination under Document Verification (DV), and Medical Exam.
CISF Constable Notification Download
CISF Constable Online Application Link
CISF Constable Important Dates
- Starting Date of CISF Constable Application - 29 January 2022
- Last Date of CISF Constable Application - 04 March 2022
CISF Constable Vacancy Details
Constable/Fire - 1149 Posts
|
CISF Constable Salary
Pay Level-3 (Rs.21,700-69,100)
Eligibility Criteria for CISF Constable Posts
Educational Qualification:
12th passed with Science Subject
CISF Constable Age Limit:
18 to 23 years
CISF Constable Physical Standards:
- Height – 170 Cm
- Chest –80-85 Cms (Minimum expansion 5 Cms.)
CISF Constable Selection Process
The selection will be done on the basis of:
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST)
- Written Exam
- Document Verification
- Medical Examination
How to Apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2022 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 29 January to 04 March 2022:
Step 1: Log on to the official website of CISF - https://cisfrectt.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Login” button.
Step 3. A new page will be displayed. Click on the “New Registration” button
Step 4: Now fill your Basic details, Additional and contact details, and Declaration.