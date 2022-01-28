JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

CISF Fireman Constable Recruitment 2022 for 1149 Posts, Apply Online From Tomorrow @cisfrectt.in

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is hiring 1149 Constable/Fire. Candidates can check Vacancy-Break Up, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Salary and Other Details.

Created On: Jan 28, 2022 23:06 IST
CISF Recruitment 2022
CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will start the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Constable/Fire on its official website cisfrectt.in tomorrow i.e. on 29 January 2022 and the last date for submitting CISF Constable Application would be 04 March 2022.

A total of 1149 vacancies are available across the country. Candidates who are seeking to apply for CISF Constable Vacancy should be 12th class passed and age should be between 18 years and 23 years.

CISF Constable Notification is available on its official website and in the employment newspaper dated 29 January 2022. Shortlisted applicants will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Examination under Document Verification (DV), and Medical Exam.

CISF Constable Notification Download

CISF Constable Online Application Link

CISF Constable Important Dates

  • Starting Date of CISF Constable Application - 29 January 2022
  • Last Date of CISF Constable Application - 04 March 2022

CISF Constable Vacancy Details

Constable/Fire - 1149 Posts

Post Name

Area

Cat. Wise Posts

Total

GEN

EWS

SC

ST

OBC

Andaman &  Nicobar

Entire State

0

0

0

0

0

0

Andhra

Pradesh

Entire State

11

3

5

2

7

28

Naxal Area

21

5

8

3

14

51

Arunachal

Pradesh

Entire State

3

0

0

6

0

9

Assam

Entire State

45

11

7

12

28

103

Bihar

Entire State

27

6

9

0

16

58

Naxal Area

30

6

10

1

18

65

Chandigarh

Entire State

1

0

0

0

0

1

Chhattisgarh

Entire State

6

1

2

4

1

14

Naxal Area

10

3

3

8

2

26

Dadra Nagar Haveli &

Daman & Diu

Entire State

0

0

0

0

0

0

Delhi

Entire State

4

1

1

2

2

10

Goa

Entire State

1

0

0

0

0

1

Gujarat

Entire State

14

4

2

5

9

34

Haryana

Entire State

6

1

3

0

4

14

Himachal 

Pradesh

Entire State

2

0

1

0

1

4

Jammu & Kashmir

Entire State

18

4

3

5

11

41

Jharkhand

Entire State

7

2

2

5

2

18

Naxal Area

28

7

8

18

8

69

Karnataka

Entire State

14

3

6

2

9

34

Kerala

Entire State

10

2

2

0

5

19

Naxal Area

11

2

2

0

6

21

Ladakh

Entire State

1

0

0

0

0

1

Lakshadweep

Entire State

0

0

0

0

0

0

Madhya

Pradesh

Entire State

17

4

6

8

6

41

Naxal Area

4

1

1

2

1

9

Maharastra

Entire State

28

6

6

6

17

63

Naxal Area

3

1

1

0

2

7

Manipur

Entire State

4

1

0

5

1

11

Meghalaya

Entire State

4

1

0

8

0

13

Mizoram

Entire State

2

1

0

2

0

5

Nagaland

Entire State

3

1

0

3

0

7

Odisha

Entire State

10

2

4

5

3

24

Naxal Area

14

3

5

8

4

34

Pudducherry

Entire State

1

0

0

0

0

1

Punjab

Entire State

6

2

5

0

3

16

Rajasthan

Entire State

16

4

6

5

8

39

Sikkim

Entire State

0

0

0

0

0

0

Tamil Nadu

Entire State

18

4

8

0

11

41

Telangana

Entire State

8

2

3

2

5

20

Naxal Area

4

1

1

1

3

10

Tripura

Entire State

5

1

3

6

0

15

Uttar

Pradesh

Entire State

46

11

24

1

30

112

Uttarakhand

Entire State

3

1

1

0

1

6

West Bengal

Entire State

21

5

12

2

11

51

Naxal Area

2

0

1

0

0

3

Total

489

113

161

137

249

1149

CISF Constable Salary

Pay Level-3 (Rs.21,700-69,100)

Eligibility Criteria for CISF Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th passed with Science Subject

CISF Constable Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

CISF Constable Physical Standards:

  • Height – 170 Cm
  • Chest –80-85 Cms (Minimum expansion 5 Cms.)

CISF Constable Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

  1. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST)
  2. Written Exam
  3. Document Verification
  4. Medical Examination

How to Apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 29 January to 04 March 2022:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CISF - https://cisfrectt.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Login” button.

Step 3. A new page will be displayed. Click on the “New Registration” button

Step 4: Now fill your Basic details, Additional and contact details, and Declaration.

