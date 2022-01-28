CISF Fireman Constable Recruitment 2022 for 1149 Posts, Apply Online From Tomorrow @cisfrectt.in

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is hiring 1149 Constable/Fire. Candidates can check Vacancy-Break Up, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Salary and Other Details.

CISF Constable Recruitment 2022: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will start the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Constable/Fire on its official website cisfrectt.in tomorrow i.e. on 29 January 2022 and the last date for submitting CISF Constable Application would be 04 March 2022.

A total of 1149 vacancies are available across the country. Candidates who are seeking to apply for CISF Constable Vacancy should be 12th class passed and age should be between 18 years and 23 years.

CISF Constable Notification is available on its official website and in the employment newspaper dated 29 January 2022. Shortlisted applicants will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Examination under Document Verification (DV), and Medical Exam.

CISF Constable Notification Download

CISF Constable Online Application Link

CISF Constable Important Dates

Starting Date of CISF Constable Application - 29 January 2022

Last Date of CISF Constable Application - 04 March 2022

CISF Constable Vacancy Details

Constable/Fire - 1149 Posts

Post Name Area Cat. Wise Posts Total GEN EWS SC ST OBC Andaman & Nicobar Entire State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Andhra Pradesh Entire State 11 3 5 2 7 28 Naxal Area 21 5 8 3 14 51 Arunachal Pradesh Entire State 3 0 0 6 0 9 Assam Entire State 45 11 7 12 28 103 Bihar Entire State 27 6 9 0 16 58 Naxal Area 30 6 10 1 18 65 Chandigarh Entire State 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chhattisgarh Entire State 6 1 2 4 1 14 Naxal Area 10 3 3 8 2 26 Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu Entire State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Delhi Entire State 4 1 1 2 2 10 Goa Entire State 1 0 0 0 0 1 Gujarat Entire State 14 4 2 5 9 34 Haryana Entire State 6 1 3 0 4 14 Himachal Pradesh Entire State 2 0 1 0 1 4 Jammu & Kashmir Entire State 18 4 3 5 11 41 Jharkhand Entire State 7 2 2 5 2 18 Naxal Area 28 7 8 18 8 69 Karnataka Entire State 14 3 6 2 9 34 Kerala Entire State 10 2 2 0 5 19 Naxal Area 11 2 2 0 6 21 Ladakh Entire State 1 0 0 0 0 1 Lakshadweep Entire State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Madhya Pradesh Entire State 17 4 6 8 6 41 Naxal Area 4 1 1 2 1 9 Maharastra Entire State 28 6 6 6 17 63 Naxal Area 3 1 1 0 2 7 Manipur Entire State 4 1 0 5 1 11 Meghalaya Entire State 4 1 0 8 0 13 Mizoram Entire State 2 1 0 2 0 5 Nagaland Entire State 3 1 0 3 0 7 Odisha Entire State 10 2 4 5 3 24 Naxal Area 14 3 5 8 4 34 Pudducherry Entire State 1 0 0 0 0 1 Punjab Entire State 6 2 5 0 3 16 Rajasthan Entire State 16 4 6 5 8 39 Sikkim Entire State 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tamil Nadu Entire State 18 4 8 0 11 41 Telangana Entire State 8 2 3 2 5 20 Naxal Area 4 1 1 1 3 10 Tripura Entire State 5 1 3 6 0 15 Uttar Pradesh Entire State 46 11 24 1 30 112 Uttarakhand Entire State 3 1 1 0 1 6 West Bengal Entire State 21 5 12 2 11 51 Naxal Area 2 0 1 0 0 3 Total 489 113 161 137 249 1149

CISF Constable Salary

Pay Level-3 (Rs.21,700-69,100)

Eligibility Criteria for CISF Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th passed with Science Subject

CISF Constable Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

CISF Constable Physical Standards:

Height – 170 Cm

Chest –80-85 Cms (Minimum expansion 5 Cms.)

CISF Constable Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST) Written Exam Document Verification Medical Examination

How to Apply for CISF Constable Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 29 January to 04 March 2022:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of CISF - https://cisfrectt.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Login” button.

Step 3. A new page will be displayed. Click on the “New Registration” button

Step 4: Now fill your Basic details, Additional and contact details, and Declaration.