CISF Recruitment 2021 for 2000 HC/GD, Constable/GD, SI/Exe and ASI/Exe Posts: Check Salary, Eligibility, Selection Process, Download Notification

CISF Recruitment 2021: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has published a recruitment notification for the post of SI(Exe.), ASI(Exe.), Head Constable/GD and Constable/GD on Contractual Basis. Ex-Army personnel (who have retired from Indian Army) can only apply for the post. Applications should be submitted through e-mail to concerned CISF Unit on or before 15 March 2021.

A total of 2000 vacancies are available across the country of which 1326 are for Constable GD, 424 for Head Constable GD, 187 for Assistant Sub Inspector (Exe) and 63 for Sub-Inspector Posts. The candidates can check eligibility, salary, selection process, application process below.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 March 2021

CISF Vacancy Details

Name of Post Equivalent Rank in

Army No. of Posts Constable/GD Sepoy 63 HC/GD Havildar 187 ASI/Exe. Naib Subedar 424 SI/Exe. Subedar 1326

CISF Salary:

SI/Exe. - Rs. 40,000/-

ASI/Exe. - Rs. 35000/-

HC/GD - Rs. 30,000/-

Constable/GD - Rs. 25,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for CISF HC/GD, Constable/GD, SI/Exe and ASI/Exe Posts

Candidate should be an ex-army in above mentioned rank

Medical Standard:

Medical Fitness Certificate by any Government Doctor.

Physical Standard:

SI/Exe. &ASI/Exe.

Height:

170 cm (162.5 cm for ST and 165 cm for Candidates belonging to Hill areas of Garhwal, Kumaon, Himachal Pradesh, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, Kashmir Valley, Leh&Ladakh regions of J&K, North-Eastern States and Sikkim)

Chest:

Unexpended - 80 cm (77 for ST)

Expended - 85 cm (92 cm for ST)

Age Limit:

50 years

Selection Process for CISF HC/GD, Constable/GD, SI/Exe and ASI/Exe Posts

Document Verification- Scrutiny of Application Form and detailed verification of documents with original documents provided by candidates. The candidates are required to produce the necessary documents mentioned in the PDF in original for screening. Physical Standard Test - Ex-Army personnel applying for the post of SI/Exe or ASI/Exe are required to fulfill the physical standards prescribed in this notification. Physical measurement shall be taken for record purpose only in respect of candidates appearing for the post of HC/GD or Constable/GD After PST, awarding of marks based on Discharge Certificate - For the purpose of selection, a qualitative assessment will be done based on the grading in the discharge certificate. The discharge certificate issued indicates the character by grading as Exemplary, Good, Fair, Indifferent and Bad. Marks will be awarded out of 10 marks Medical Examination as per SHAPE (Psychological Hearing Appendages Physical and Eye Sight) Medical Category - Selected candidate will be required to appear in the Medical Examination as per SHAPE policy of CISF and only SHAPE-1 candidates will be considered. Prescribed format for Medical Examination may be seen on CISF recruitment website (www.cisfrectt.in). Merit List - Based on the marks scored by the candidates, the merit will be drawn Waiting list - All the candidates who qualify in the selection process, but could not figure in the merit list shall be kept in the waiting list. A waiting list of the candidates shall also be published alongwith the main list. The waiting list will be valid for six months from the date of publication of result, in case if a candidate does not join after selection

How to Apply for CISF Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format and send the application along-with the self-attested copies of necessary documents through E-Mail to his preferred location. For example, if a candidate gives his 1st, 2nd and 3rd preference to CISF Unit SECL Bilaspur, CISF Unit ATPP Anpara and CISF Unit OTHPP Obra respectively, he will address his application to IG Central Sector, Bhilai since his 1st preference unit SECL Bilaspur falls under IG (CS) Bhilai.

The candidates can give up to three preferences from the locations advertised (where candidates would like to render service after selection) and as far as practicable, the preferred location will be allotted upon selection

CISF Ex-Army Notification Download PDF