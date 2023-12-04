Quick Links

Class 10 Maths NCERT Solutions Chapter 9 Some Applications of Trigonometry - Exercise 9.1

Class 10 Maths Exercise 9.1 Solutions: Download NCERT solutions for Class 10 Maths Exercise 9.1 in PDF here. The step-by-step solutions are best to clear concepts and prepare well for board exams.

Dec 4, 2023, 17:42 IST
Class 10 Maths NCERT Solutions Exercise 9.1: Class 10 Maths Chapter 9 - Some Applications of Trigonometry is about calculating heights and distances without taking physical measurements. There are several exercise questions designed to test students’understanding of these applications. They involve real-world scenarios like finding the height of a tree, length of string of a kite, height of a tower, etc. These questions involve use of trigonometric ratios sin, cos and tan.

In this article, we have provided detailed and precise NCERT solutions for class 10 Maths exercise 9.1. These NCERT solutions involve step-by-step answers curated by subject experts. Students must follow these NCERT solutions to builds a deeper conceptual understanding and get prepared to tackle similar problems independently.

Features of NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh

  • NCERT solutions align with the CBSE marking scheme
  • NCERT solutions are preared and reviewed by subject experts
  • NCERT solutions provide step-by-step explanations for all questions
  • NCERT solutions are best to solidify fundamentals
  • NCERT solutions are easily accessible and free

Highlights of NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Exercise 7.2

Particulars

Details

Subject

Mathematics

Chapter Number

9

Chapter Name

Applications of Trigonometry

Number of Questions

15

Number of Short Answer Type Questions

2

Number of Long  Answer Type Questions

13

Topics covered

Calculating heights and distances

Check solutions to all questions below:

You can check solutions of all questions in Class 10 Maths Exercise 9.1 of Some Applications of Trigonometry from the following link:

