Class 10 Maths NCERT Solutions Exercise 9.1: Class 10 Maths Chapter 9 - Some Applications of Trigonometry is about calculating heights and distances without taking physical measurements. There are several exercise questions designed to test students’understanding of these applications. They involve real-world scenarios like finding the height of a tree, length of string of a kite, height of a tower, etc. These questions involve use of trigonometric ratios sin, cos and tan.
In this article, we have provided detailed and precise NCERT solutions for class 10 Maths exercise 9.1. These NCERT solutions involve step-by-step answers curated by subject experts. Students must follow these NCERT solutions to builds a deeper conceptual understanding and get prepared to tackle similar problems independently.
Highlights of NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Exercise 7.2
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Subject
|
Mathematics
|
Chapter Number
|
9
|
Chapter Name
|
Applications of Trigonometry
|
Number of Questions
|
15
|
Number of Short Answer Type Questions
|
2
|
Number of Long Answer Type Questions
|
13
|
Topics covered
|
Calculating heights and distances
Check solutions to all questions below:
NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Some Applications of Trigonometry - Exercise 9.1
You can check solutions of all questions in Class 10 Maths Exercise 9.1 of Some Applications of Trigonometry from the following link: