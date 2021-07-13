Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) In Hindi: Integers - Chapter 1

Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) Chapter 1 (Integers) in Hindi is available here for download in PDF format. Download now and prepare for CBSE Class 7 Maths exam.

Class 7 Maths NCERT Book PDF Chapter 1 (Integers) in Hindi is available here for download in PDF format. Download & prepare for CBSE Class 7th Maths exam. Chapter 1 (Integers) is one of the most important chapters of the Class 7 Maths NCERT book. Questions from this chapter are often asked in CBSE Class 7 exams

NCERT Book for Class 7 Maths: Hindi (पाठ 1 - पूर्णांक)

A Snapshot of Hindi Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) Chapter 1:

Important Points:

⇨ Integers are closed for addition & subtraction both. That is, a + b &

a – b are again integers, where a & b are any integers.

⇨ Addition is commutative for integers, i.e., a + b = b + a for all integers

a & b.

⇨ Integer 0 is the identity under addition. That is, a + 0 = 0 + a = a for every

integer a.

⇨ Integers are closed under multiplication. That is, a × b is an integer for any two

integers a & b.

⇨ Addition is associative for integers, i.e., (a + b) + c = a + (b + c) for all integers

a, b & c.

⇨ Multiplication is commutative for integers. That is, a × b = b × a for any integers

a & b.

⇨ The integer 1 is the identity under multiplication, i.e., 1 × a = a × 1 = a for any

integer a.

⇨ Multiplication is associative for integers, i.e., (a × b) × c = a × (b × c) for any

three integers a, b & c

Important topics of this chapter:

⇨ Integers

⇨ Properties of Addition & Subtraction of Integers

⇨ Closure under Addition

⇨ Closure under Subtraction

⇨ Commutative Property

⇨ Associative Property

⇨ Additive Identity

⇨ Multiplication of Integers

⇨ Multiplication of a Positive & a Negative Integer

⇨ Multiplication of two Negative Integers

⇨ Product of three or more Negative Integers

⇨ Properties of Multiplication of Integers

⇨ Closure under Multiplication

⇨ Commutativity of Multiplication

⇨ Multiplication by Zero

⇨ Multiplicative Identity

⇨ Associativity for Multiplication

⇨ Distributive Property

⇨ Making Multiplication Easier

NCERT Book for Class 7 Maths: Hindi (पाठ 1 - पूर्णांक)