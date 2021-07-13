Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) In Hindi: Integers - Chapter 1

Class 7 Maths NCERT Book PDF Chapter 1 (Integers) in Hindi is available here for download in PDF format. Download & prepare for CBSE Class 7th Maths exam. Chapter 1 (Integers) is one of the most important chapters of the Class 7 Maths NCERT book. Questions from this chapter are often asked in CBSE Class 7 exams
NCERT Book for Class 7 Maths: Hindi (पाठ 1 - पूर्णांक)
A Snapshot of Hindi Class 7 Maths NCERT Book (PDF) Chapter 1:
Important Points:
⇨ Integers are closed for addition & subtraction both. That is, a + b &
a – b are again integers, where a & b are any integers.
⇨ Addition is commutative for integers, i.e., a + b = b + a for all integers
a & b.
⇨ Integer 0 is the identity under addition. That is, a + 0 = 0 + a = a for every
integer a.
⇨ Integers are closed under multiplication. That is, a × b is an integer for any two
integers a & b.
⇨ Addition is associative for integers, i.e., (a + b) + c = a + (b + c) for all integers
a, b & c.
⇨ Multiplication is commutative for integers. That is, a × b = b × a for any integers
a & b.
⇨ The integer 1 is the identity under multiplication, i.e., 1 × a = a × 1 = a for any
integer a.
⇨ Multiplication is associative for integers, i.e., (a × b) × c = a × (b × c) for any
three integers a, b & c
Important topics of this chapter:
⇨ Integers
⇨ Properties of Addition & Subtraction of Integers
⇨ Closure under Addition
⇨ Closure under Subtraction
⇨ Commutative Property
⇨ Associative Property
⇨ Additive Identity
⇨ Multiplication of Integers
⇨ Multiplication of a Positive & a Negative Integer
⇨ Multiplication of two Negative Integers
⇨ Product of three or more Negative Integers
⇨ Properties of Multiplication of Integers
⇨ Closure under Multiplication
⇨ Commutativity of Multiplication
⇨ Multiplication by Zero
⇨ Multiplicative Identity
⇨ Associativity for Multiplication
⇨ Distributive Property
⇨ Making Multiplication Easier