CBSE Class 9th Social Science (SST) Exam 2020: Check Chapter-wise Important Questions & Answers of Geography - All Chapters

Students appearing for Class 9th annual exams must be frantically revising the notes as exams are about to start in few days. We have here compiled a list of chapter-wise important questions and answers that have often been asked in school examinations and are based on the latest CBSE Syllabus 2020.

Chapter 1 : India - Size and Location

Ques 1 Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim have common frontiers with

(a) China

(b) Bhutan

(c) Nepal

(d) Myanmar

Ans: (c) Nepal

Ques 2 A country which does not share land boundary with India. Identify the country.

(a) Bhutan

(b) Tajikistan

(c) Bangladesh

(d) Nepal

Ans: (b) Tajikistan

Ques 3 Which island countries are our southern neighbours?

Ans: Sri Lanka and Maldives are the two island countries that are southern neighbours of India.

Ques 4 The sun rises two hours earlier in Arunachal Pradesh as compared to Gujarat in the west but the watches show the same time. How does this happen?

Ans: The sun rises two hours earlier in Arunachal Pradesh as compared to Gujarat in the west. This causes a time lag of two hours from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh. The time along the meridian (82° 30' E) passing through Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) has been taken as the standard time for the entire country. This is why the watches show the same time.

Ques 5 The central location of India at the head of the Indian Ocean is considered of great significance. Why?

Ans: India is centrally located between east and west Asia. The part that is attached to the Asian continent connects India (through land routes and mountain passes) to the various countries lying to its north, west and east. The part that connects to the Indian Ocean connects India (through the trans Indian Ocean routes) to Europe, west Asia and Africa in the west and the countries of east Asia. The strategic location of India has contributed to the exchange of goods and ideas, through land and sea, since ancient times.

Chapter 2 : Physical Features of India

Ques 1 The western coastal strip, south of Goa is referred to as

Ans: Kannad Coast

Ques 2 The highest peak in the Eastern Ghats is

Ans: Mahendragiri

Ques 3 What are tectonic plates?

Ans: The convectional currents present below the solid layer of Earth’s crust splits the crust into a number of large fragments. These fragments are called tectonic or plates.

Ques 4 Distinguish between Bhangar and Khadar

Ans: Bhangar is the terrace-like feature present above the flood plains of the rivers. It is composed of older alluvium. It is the largest part of the Northern Plain. The soil of this region contains calcerous deposits locally known as kankar.

The newer and younger deposits of the flood plains are called khadar. This region is very fertile as it gets renewed every year. Hence, it is ideal for intensive agriculture.

Ques 5 Which are the major physiographic divisions of India?

Ans: The major physiographic divisions of India are:

(i) The Himalayan Mountains

(ii) The Northern Plains

(iii) The Peninsular Plateau

(iv) The Indian Desert

(v) The Coastal Plains

(vi) The Islands

Chapter 3 : Drainage

Ques 1 In which UT is the Wular Lake located?

Ans: Jammu & Kashmir

Ques 2 The river Narmada has its source at

Ans: Amarkantak

Ques 3 Which is the longest river of the Peninsular India?

Ans: Godavari

Ques 4 Why does the Brahmaputra in its Tibetan part have less silt, despite a longer course?

Ans: As Tibet has a cold and dry climate, the Brahmaputra carries a lesser volume of water and silt in this region.

Ques 5 Compare the east-flowing and the west-flowing rivers of the Peninsular Plateau.

Ans:

East-flowing rivers West-flowing rivers Flow into the Bay of Bengal Flow into the Arabian Sea Carry greater amount of sediments, so form deltas at their mouths Carry lesser amount of sediments, so form estuaries at their mouths Greater number of tributaries Lesser number of tributaries Major rivers flowing eastwards: Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Kaveri Only two long rivers flow westwards: Narmada, Tapi

CBSE Class 9th Mathematics Solved Practice Paper for Annual Exam 2020

Chapter 4 : Climate

Ques 1 The wind blowing in the Northern Plains in the summers is known as

Ans: Loo

Ques 2 Monsoon arrives in India approximately in

Ans: Early June

Ques 3 What are the controls affecting the climate of India?

Ans: The controls affecting the climate of India are: latitude, altitude, pressure and wind system, distance from the sea, ocean currents and relief features.

Ques 4 What are jet streams and how do they affect the climate of India?

Ans: Jet streams are a narrow belt of high-altitude winds in the troposphere. The sub-tropical westerly jet stream blowing south of the Himalayas are responsible for the western cyclonic disturbances experienced in the north and north-western parts of the country during the winter months. The sub-tropical easterly jet stream blowing over peninsular India is responsible for the tropical cyclones that affect the eastern coastal regions of India during the monsoon as well as during the period of October to November.

Ques 5 Why is the monsoon considered a unifying bond?

Ans: Despite variations in climatic conditions across India, a sense of unity is created by the monsoon. The seasonal alteration of the wind systems and the associated weather conditions provide a rhythmic cycle of seasons that binds the entire country.

Chapter 5 : Natural Vegetation and Wild Life

Ques 1 In which state is the Simlipal bio-reserve located?

Ans: Orissa

Ques 2 Cinchona trees are found in the areas of rainfall more than…

Ans: 100 cm

Ques 3 Define an ecosystem.

Ans: Ecosystem is a system of interdependence comprising the physical environment and the organisms living in it.

Ques 4 What is a bio-reserve? Give two examples.

Ans: A bio-reserve is a conserved ecosystem.Eg: The Nilgiris, Sunderbans

Ques 5 Distinguish between Flora and fauna

Ans: Flora is a term used for the species of plants of a particular region or period whereas fauna is used for the species of animals of a particular region or period.

CBSE Class 9 Science Important Questions for Annual Exam 2020

Chapter 6 : Population

Ques 1 A large proportion of children in a population is a result of….

Ans: high birth rates

Ques 2 The magnitude of population growth refers to

Ans: The number of persons added each year

Ques 3 Define age structure, death rate and birth rate.

Ans:The number of people in different age groups in that population is referred as the age structure

Death rate is the number of deaths per thousand persons in a year.

Birth rate is the number of live births per thousand persons in a year.

Ques 4 What are the advantages of having a healthy population?

Ans: A healthy population is considered as an asset to the country. A healthy individual is more efficient and productive than an unhealthy individual. He or she is able to use his maximum potential, and play an important role in social and national development.

Ques 5 How is migration a determinant factor of population change?

Ans: Migration is the movement of people across regions and territories. It is a determinant factor of population change as it changes the demographic size and composition of both the areas.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Important Questions for Annual Exam 2020