CBSE Class 9th Social Science (SST) Exam 2020: Check Chapter-wise Important Questions & Answers of History - All Chapters

CBSE class 9 Social science important questions & answers are mentioned here. Students who will be giving CBSE class 9 exam must check these chapter- wise questions and answers of History. The mentioned questions are taken from CBSE prescribed book ‘India and the Contemporary World- I’. The book has total 5 chapters and these questions are taken from each chapter of CBSE Class 9 History.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 1- (The French Revolution)

Q1- Discuss the circumstances that led to the outbreak of revolutionary protest in France.

Ans- The circumstances that led to the revolutionary protest in French were:

Estate Society and plight of third estate

Democratic band Social ideals and rise of a strong middle class

Revolting subjects and ideals and The National Assembly

Q2- Explain briefly the rise of Napoleon?

Ans- The fall of the Directory in 1796 led to the the rise of Napoleon. The politically unstable Directory gave way to Napoleon to rise to power as a military dictator.

Q3- Mention the list of democratic rights we enjoy today whose origins could be traced to the French Revolution.

Ans- The rights are:

Right to equality

Freedom of expression,

Right to assemble

Form unions

Right to freedom

Q4- Describe the legacy of the French Revolution for the peoples of the world during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries.

Ans- The French Revolution shows a rich legacy during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries as it was the first national movement that adopted the ideals of “liberty, equality and fraternity”.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 2- (Socialism in Europe and the Russian Revolution)

Q1- Discuss the changes brought about by the Bolsheviks immediately after the October Revolution?

Ans- The main changes were:

Industry and banks were nationalisedin November 1917

After the declaration of land as asocial property, it allowed peasants to seize it from the nobility

The tradition of Old aristocratic titles were banned

Q2- Why did the Tsarist autocracy collapse in 1917?

Ans- Public mistrust and a growing dissatisfaction with the Tsar’s policies led to the collapse of Tsarist autocracy in 1917. The imposed restrictions by The Tsar, Nicholas II on political activity also led to the collapse of autocracy.

Q3- Mention the ways in which the working population in Russia was different from other countries in Europe, before 1917?

Ans- The Russian working population was different before 1917 because not all Russian workers migrated from the villages and went to work in the industrial sector. Some of them continued living in villages and went to work in town.

Q4- What were the social, economic and political conditions in Russia before 1905?

Ans- The economic, political and social conditions in Russia before 1905 were bad for the masses.

85% of Russia’s population was agriculturist

Political parties were illegal before 1914.

1904 was a bad year for the workersin Russia. The rise in prices of essential goods, real wages were decreased by 20% which lead to the famous St.Petersburg strike where 110,000 workers protested and demanded reduction in work hours and increase in wages.

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 3- (Nazism and the Rise of Hitler)

Q1- Mention the peculiar features of Nazi thinking?

Ans- The features were:

Belief the racial hierarchy

Believingthat Nordic German Aryans were at the top

Naziswere of the idea that new lands must be gained for settlement to enhance the material resources and power of Germany

Q2- Mention the problems faced by the Weimar Republic.

Ans- Read the points below:

The Versailles Peace Treaty which was signed at the end of the First World War dispossessedGermany of its territories, resources and pride

Thestate was financially crippled due to overwhelming war debts which were to be paid in gold

The value of the German markfell considerably due to the uninhibited printing of paper money

Q3- What were the ways in which the Nazi state seek to establish total control over its people ?

Ans- The Nazi established total control over its people by dubious methods of propaganda. Mass killings were mentioned as special treatment, final solution; evacuation to disinfection areas which was in reality deportation of jews to the gas chambers.

Q4- Mention why Nazism became popular in Germany by 1930.

Ans- Nazi propaganda created hatred for the jews because of two main reasons.

The Jews were stereotyped as killers of Christ.

They were hated as money-lenders. Violence against jews was commonin Nazi Germany

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 4- (Forest Society and Colonialism)

Q1- Why forests are affected by wars?

Ans- The ongoing war in the countries led to the cutting of tree for the construction of roads and other transportation modes. It leads to blind destruction and cutting down of forests to fulfill national war requirements which affects forests as they get depleted rapidly and are slow to grow back.

Q2- Mention similarities between colonial management of the forests in Bastar and in Java?

Ans- The similarities were:

The Dutchhad started colonial forest management in Java just as the British had done in India, for timber.

The peoplein Bastar were allowed to stay on in reserved forests if they provided free labour by working for timber firms; in the same way, the blandongdiensten system in Java demanded free labour from the villagers for cutting and transporting wood

Q3- Are there any changes in forest areas where you live? What were these changes and why they have happened.

Q4- Between 1880 and 1920, forest cover in the Indian subcontinent declined by 9.7 million hectares, from 108.6 million hectares to 98.9 million hectares. Discuss the role of the following factors in this decline:

Railways

Shipbuilding

Agricultural expansion

Commercial farming

Tea/Coffee plantations

Adivasis and other peasant users

Ans- The role of the mentioned factors was:

Railways - Forlocomotives, wood was needed as fuel and also for railway sleepers. As railways were spreading throughout India, a huge number of trees were felled

Forlocomotives, wood was needed as fuel and also for railway sleepers. As railways were spreading throughout India, a huge number of trees were felled Shipbuilding :Being an island nation, Englandrequired timber for shipbuilding, for which huge quantities of this timber was being exported from India.

:Being an island nation, Englandrequired timber for shipbuilding, for which huge quantities of this timber was being exported from India. Agricultural expansion - The spread of Commercial agriculture

The spread of Commercial agriculture Commercial farming - Older forests witha wide variety of trees were no longer considered of use and they were cut down.

Older forests witha wide variety of trees were no longer considered of use and they were cut down. Tea/Coffee plantations - Shifting cultivators were sowing seedsin burnt out forest land and were re-growing trees. After they were gone, there was no one left to tend to the forests.

Shifting cultivators were sowing seedsin burnt out forest land and were re-growing trees. After they were gone, there was no one left to tend to the forests. Adivasis and other peasant users- when the people wereforced to leave their forest homes, the forests became victim to commercial trading

Important Questions and Answers of Chapter 5- (Pastoralists in the Modern World)

Q1- What were the reasons that the Maasai community lost their grazing lands.

Ans- The colonial rule in Africa led to Maasai community loosing its grazing lands.

Q2- Discuss why nomadic tribes need to move from one place to another. Mention the advantages to the environment of this continuous movement?

Ans- Seasonal changes is responsible for the regular movement of Nomadic tribes from one place to another. This regular movement was advantageous to the environment because the nomadic tribes allow pastures to recover and regain fertility.

Q3- Explain in what way the law changed the lives of pastoralists:

Waste Land rules

Forest Acts

Criminal Tribes Act

Grazing Tax

Ans- The points are explained in detail:

Waste Land rules - To transform wastelandinto cultivated farmland which would result in an increase in land revenue and will lead to the production of crops such as jute, cotton and wheat.

To transform wastelandinto cultivated farmland which would result in an increase in land revenue and will lead to the production of crops such as jute, cotton and wheat. Forest Acts :This act placed forests in two dominant categories — reserved and protected and completely inaccessible to pastoralists.

:This act placed forests in two dominant categories — reserved and protected and completely inaccessible to pastoralists. Criminal Tribes Act :The British government saw nomadic people with suspicion. This act forced the pastoralists to live in notified settlements.

:The British government saw nomadic people with suspicion. This act forced the pastoralists to live in notified settlements. Grazing Tax: This taxwas introduced in the 1850s and it increased the government’s revenue income.

Q4- There are many similarities in the way in which the modern world forced changes in the lives of pastoral communities in India and East Africa. Write about any two examples of changes which were similar for Indian pastoralists and the Maasai herders.

