CLAT 2020: CLAT Reference Books & How To Use Them? | Expert Speak | Amit Poddar

Study material sets an important foundation when aspirants need to appear for national level entrance exams of CLAT (Law Entrance Exam) stature. Therefore, aspirants appearing in CLAT exam for the first time should essentially get a grip on using the reference books effectively for the exam preparation. To help you prepare for CLAT 2020 in a short span, we recommend some practical tips and reference books that are a must-read to score a high percentile. Our CLAT exam expert, Mr. Amit Poddar from TIME Education will guide you on how to use the study material to prepare for each section of CLAT exam and which NCERT books are necessary to streamline your exam preparation. Considering the CLAT study material, there are different versions of books available in the market. A few of them are condensed versions of the books in which all the sections are provided in a summary form. Our expert suggests that these books might not fulfill the purpose of entire preparation that goes into acing the CLAT exam. Therefore, candidates should look for other better options when it comes to preparing for one of the top Law entrance exams of India. Sections covered in CLAT exam are: English

Reasoning

Mathematics, and

General Knowledge Let us take a look at the preparation strategy of each section and the reference books that you should read: English Section In English Section, lots of questions are based on Reading Comprehension. Aspirants are advised to read passages of different genres. In addition, it is also important to solve the Reading Comprehension. By mere reading, one cannot improve reading skills. Solving questions would help you do the same. Attempt one passage everyday to ensure time and accuracy of RCs. Therefore, buy books dedicated to reading comprehension passages and vocabulary questions. Even if the books contain 50 passages, it will be fresh content for you to analyse and solve. Another important aspect is vocabulary which cannot be mugged up from one source. In other words, aspirants should try to focus on etymology of the words. There are numerous books available in the market that talk about the meaning of words and will give a considerable boost to your vocabulary. Develop your shortcuts and techniques to memorize concepts and topics of relevance for the CLAT 2020 exam. Maths Section Consider NCERT as your foundation to prepare for the Maths section. It is expected that questions till 10th level will be asked in the exam. Prepare topics such as algebra, arithmetic, geometry, trigonometry from NCERT. Thereafter, pick books from a good publisher that carries CLAT maths section questions. Attempt objective type questions from there and time your speed and accuracy while attempting the mock test paper. Reasoning Section This is a little tricky section as you might not have attempted reasoning question in any of the subjects until 12th standard. So aspirants are advised to buy a dedicated book on reasoning section for the CLAT 2020 exam preparation. In the book you will find questions related to blood relations, number series, deductive reasoning, analytical reasoning, inference based questions, conclusions based questions, cause and effect questions, puzzles and other variety of questions. It is important to practice reasoning questions at length because these questions are relative new in comparison to the questions in other section. Dedicate atleast 1-2 hour for the preparation of this section on daily basis. General Knowledge Section As a major update, CLAT exam organising committee has made it clear that aspirants will be tested on the basis of the current affairs in the exam. Till last year, questions from static GK topics were asked in the exam. However, from 2020 onwards, static GK section has been dropped from GK section. Thus, aspirants are advised to read magazines of last 6 months, download freely available notes or PPTs to revise topics of relevance for CLAT 2020. Refer to monthly magazines and PPTs which will help you memorize the current events easily. As a matter of fact, legal aptitude section might come in the form of GK Section to test legal aptitude of the aspirants. Therefore, follow recent news diligently to appear for the CLAT 2020 exam.