Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CMAT Selection Process 2026: Check Written Test, GD & PI Rounds, Qualifying Criteria

CMAT Selection Process 2026: Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline can apply for the CMAT 2026 exam. Check the detailed CMAT selection process 2026 and other details on this page.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 18, 2025, 16:17 IST
CMAT Selection Process 2026
CMAT Selection Process 2026

CMAT Selection Process 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) exam for students seeking admission to MBA programs at top B-Schools in India. The registration for CMAT 2026 will commence in the coming months. Understanding all the aspects of this national-level entrance exam is crucial before applying. The CMAT Selection Process 2026 is a multi-stage exam designed to check well-rounded candidates for management programs. It begins with the CMAT written exam, where aspirants' quantitative, verbal, and logical reasoning abilities are assessed. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the next stage, which involves a Group Discussion (GD) followed by a Personal Interview (PI). These rounds evaluate communication skills, leadership potential, analytical thinking, and overall fit.

CMAT Selection Process 2026

The CMAT selection process is typically divided into two stages. Stage I will be the CMAT by GMAC. Stage II may involve a psychometric test, a written aptitude test, and a Personal Interview, which will be conducted by the respective CMAT accepting colleges. 

CMAT Exam Pattern 2026

NTA will conduct the CMAT exam, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) that comprises 100 questions with a test duration of 3 hours. We have shared below the expected CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 based on the previous year's notification to simplify candidates’ preparation.

  • The medium of the exam shall be in English only.

  • As per the marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and a negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for every incorrect answer.

Subject

No. of questions

Maximum Marks

Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation

20

80

Logical Reasoning

20

80

Language Comprehension

20

80

General Awareness

20

80

Innovation & Entrepreneurship

20

80

Total

100

400

NTA is not responsible for conducting counselling for admission to the Management courses. After the declaration of the result, aspirants will have to apply separately to the desired participating Institutions with their CMAT Scores. Every institute has its own selection process for admission, which may include Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

CMAT Group Discussion (GD)

The candidates who clear the written exam move to the next round. This round checks communication skills in a group, leadership qualities, ability to work as a team through GD. In GD, a group of candidates will be given a topic to discuss or a business case study to solve within a limited time.

CMAT Personal Interview (PI)

The Personal Interview is a critical stage where the candidate gets to meet the interview panel face-to-face. In this round, the interviewer checks the personality, thought process, and how well he/she fit with the business school's culture. Interviewers also want to understand why you want to pursue an MBA.

CMAT Final Merit List

After all the rounds are completed, the business schools will create a final merit list of selected candidates based on a "composite score" that combines your performance from all stages. If your composite score is high enough and you meet all criteria, you will receive an admission offer from the business school.

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News