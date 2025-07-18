CMAT Selection Process 2026: Check Written Test, GD & PI Rounds, Qualifying Criteria

CMAT Selection Process 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) exam for students seeking admission to MBA programs at top B-Schools in India. The registration for CMAT 2026 will commence in the coming months. Understanding all the aspects of this national-level entrance exam is crucial before applying. The CMAT Selection Process 2026 is a multi-stage exam designed to check well-rounded candidates for management programs. It begins with the CMAT written exam, where aspirants' quantitative, verbal, and logical reasoning abilities are assessed. The shortlisted candidates then proceed to the next stage, which involves a Group Discussion (GD) followed by a Personal Interview (PI). These rounds evaluate communication skills, leadership potential, analytical thinking, and overall fit.

CMAT Selection Process 2026 The CMAT selection process is typically divided into two stages. Stage I will be the CMAT by GMAC. Stage II may involve a psychometric test, a written aptitude test, and a Personal Interview, which will be conducted by the respective CMAT accepting colleges. CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 NTA will conduct the CMAT exam, a Computer-Based Test (CBT) that comprises 100 questions with a test duration of 3 hours. We have shared below the expected CMAT Exam Pattern 2026 based on the previous year's notification to simplify candidates’ preparation. The medium of the exam shall be in English only.

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 4 marks, and a negative marking of 1 mark is applicable for every incorrect answer. Subject No. of questions Maximum Marks Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation 20 80 Logical Reasoning 20 80 Language Comprehension 20 80 General Awareness 20 80 Innovation & Entrepreneurship 20 80 Total 100 400

NTA is not responsible for conducting counselling for admission to the Management courses. After the declaration of the result, aspirants will have to apply separately to the desired participating Institutions with their CMAT Scores. Every institute has its own selection process for admission, which may include Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI). CMAT Group Discussion (GD) The candidates who clear the written exam move to the next round. This round checks communication skills in a group, leadership qualities, ability to work as a team through GD. In GD, a group of candidates will be given a topic to discuss or a business case study to solve within a limited time. CMAT Personal Interview (PI) The Personal Interview is a critical stage where the candidate gets to meet the interview panel face-to-face. In this round, the interviewer checks the personality, thought process, and how well he/she fit with the business school's culture. Interviewers also want to understand why you want to pursue an MBA.