CMOH Hoogly Interview Schedule 2020 for Consultants, Yoga Instructor and other Posts Announced @wbhealth.gov.in

CMOH Hoogly Interview Schedule 2020 for Consultants, Yoga Instructor and other: Chief Medical Officer of Health, Hoogly under West Bengal Health Department has announced the Schedule for the Interview/Written Test/Computer Test for the posts of Consultants, Yoga Instructor and other on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the list of shortlisted candidates and schedule for the Interview/Written Test/Computer Test available on the official website of WB Health - wbhealth.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Hoogly, the Interview and Computer Test for the Block Account Manager will be conducted on 08 September 2020. The Interview for the Dist. Consultant Posts will be held on 11 September 2020.

The Written Test/Interview/Computer Test for the rest of posts including Yoga Instructor, Facility Level Quality Manager will be conducted on 16 September 2020.

Candidates can check the list of Eligible Candidate for the various posts including Consultants, Yoga Instructor, Block Account Manager and other on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for CMOH Hoogly Interview Schedule 2020 for Consultants, Yoga Instructor and other



How to Download: CMOH Hoogly Interview Schedule 2020 for Consultants, Yoga Instructor and other