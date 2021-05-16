CMOH Kalyanpur Recruitment 2021: Apply for Medical Technologist and other Posts @wbhealth.gov.in, Download PDF

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Kalyanpur Recruitment Notification 2021: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH),Kalyanpur, Paschim Bardhaman has invited applications for the posts of Medical Technologist (Lab) & C C Technician under COVID-19 recruitment. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 20 May 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Higher Secondary Passed with Physics/Chemistry and Biology with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Kalyanpur Recruitment Notification 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Kalyanpur Recruitment Notification 2021can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for CMOH Kalyanpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Memo No. DH&FWS/ASL/21-22/75

Date: 13 May 2021

Important Date for CMOH Kalyanpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 20 May 2021

Vacancy Details for CMOH Kalyanpur Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Medical Technologist-04

C.C. Technician-04

Eligibility Criteria for CMOH Kalyanpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Educational Qualification

Medical Technologist-Higher Secondary Passed (10+2) from a recognized Board/Institute with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Mathematics and Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology recognized by the West Bengal State Medical Faculty/AICTE.

Knowledge in Computer, MS Office, Internet is required.

C.C. Technician-Passed Higher Secondary (10+2) Examination or its equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Biology and

A two year Diploma in Critical Care Technology from State Medical Faculty, West Bengal or Bachelor Degree in Critical Care Technology from any recognized University.



How to Download: CMOH Kalyanpur Recruitment 2021-PDF

Visit the official website of West Bengal Health Department i.e. wbhealth.gov.in/pages/career

Go to the Recruitment Section available on the home page.

Click on the link List "Notice for engagement of staff nurse, RGMCH" given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Notification.

Candidates should take print out of the PDF and save a copy for future reference.

How to Apply for CMOH Kalyanpur Recruitment 2021Notification:

Interested and eligible can attend the interview at 11.00 A.M. on 20 May 2021 at CMOH Office, Kalyanpur Sattllite Township, Kalyapur, Asansol.