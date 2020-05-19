CNBC Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020, Walk in for 27 Senior Resident Posts

CNBC Hospital Delhi Jobs Notification 2020: Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (CNBC), Delhi has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Senior Resident on adhoc basis. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 23 May 2020.

Interview Details:

Walk-in-Interview Date - 23 May 2020 (Saturday)

Time - 9 AM

Venue - Conference Hall, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Geeta Colony, Delhi-110031

CNBC Hospital Delhi Sr Resident Vacancy Details:

Senior Residents (Pediatrics): 17 Posts

Senior Residents (Anesthesia): 4 Posts

Senior Residents (Ped. Surgery): 5 Posts

Senior Residents (Radiology): 1 Post

Salary:

Level 11, Cell 1 (Basic Rs. 67700 /- ) and usual allowances as admissible under the rules.



Eligibility Criteria for Senior Resident Post

Educational qualification:

MBBS degree with Post Graduate OR Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university. The candidate must have completed internship.

Age limit:

Maximum 40 years (Age relaxation as per the rules)

How to apply for CNBC Hospital, Delhi Sr Resident Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview with all relevant original documents along with one number of self-attested photocopies of all Degree/ Diploma/ Certificates alongwith Marksheet and one passport size photograph at “Conference Hall, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya, Geeta Colony, Delhi-110031” on on 23 May 2020 at 9 AM.