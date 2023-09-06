Common Noun: Definition, Examples, Sentences and Comparison with Proper Noun

Common Noun in English: Check this article for common noun definition, examples and sentences to clearly understand what a common noun is.

Common noun is one of the various types of nouns used in English grammar. Nouns are words that refer to things, people, places, and ideas. They can be classified into different types, such as Common Noun, Proper Noun, Collective Noun, Material Noun, Abstract Noun, Countable Noun and Uncountable Noun. Common noun is the most frequently used noun in English language. In this article, we will explore this most commonly used “Common Noun” with its definition, examples and sentences. A comparison of common noun and proper noun is also discussed in the further sections of the article.

Common Noun: Definition

A common noun is a word that refers to a general class of people, places, things, or ideas. It is not the name of a specific person, place, thing, or idea. Common nouns are not capitalized unless they appear at the start of a sentence, unlike proper nouns, which are always capitalized.

Types of Common Nouns

Common nouns are fundamental for building sentences and expressing ideas. There are mainly two categories of common nouns: concrete nouns and abstract nouns.

1.Concrete Nouns: They are used to refer to the things that can be perceived by the senses, such as animals, places, people and objects. Examples include dogs, hospitals, students, chairs, etc.

2.Abstract Nouns: They refer to things that cannot be perceived by the senses, such as ideas, expressions, qualities, and emotions. Examples include justice, happiness, good, love, etc.

Examples of Common Nouns

Based on their categories, some of the frequently used common nouns are mentioned in the following table:

Type of Common Noun Examples Person teacher, friend, doctor, student, kids, uncle, aunt, etc. Animal dog, cat, horse, lion, tiger, bear, etc. Place city, park, school, market, garden, village, station, etc. Thing (countable and uncountable) book, apple, toy, trees, fruit, water, rice, air, etc. Birds/ Insects sparrow, ant, dove, parrot, butterfly, Mosquito, Honeybee, lizard, etc. Idea/concept love, happiness, freedom, hate, peace, friendship, relationship, life, sleep, reason, justice, crime, etc.

Sentences with Common Nouns

Sentences are the building blocks of language and are considered essential for providing the necessary framework for understanding the use of common nouns in communication. Therefore, we have mentioned some easy sentences using common nouns to help you understand the better usage of common nouns in English language.

Here are some sentences that use common nouns:

The dog ran after the cat .

ran after the . The book is on the table .

is on the . The car is parked in the driveway .

is parked in the . The city is very busy.

is very busy. The country is beautiful.

is beautiful. Today is a sunny day .

is a sunny . Love is a strong emotion .

is a strong . Justice is important to everyone.

is important to everyone. Happiness is a feeling of joy .

is a feeling of . The person is standing at the door .

is standing at the . The place is very crowded.

is very crowded. The cup is broken.

Comparison: Common Noun Vs Proper Noun

A proper noun is a specific (i.e., not generic) name for a particular person, place, or thing. Proper nouns are always capitalized in English, no matter where they fall in a sentence.

Here is a table comparing common nouns and proper nouns:

Feature Common Noun Proper Noun Refers to A general class of people, places, things, or ideas A specific person, place, thing, or idea Capitalization Not capitalized unless it appears at the beginning of a sentence Always capitalized regardless of its position Examples dog, book, car, city, country, day, love, justice, happiness, freedom, person, place, thing John, New York City, Eiffel Tower, United States, Monday, Christmas, love, justice, happiness, freedom, Barack Obama, White House

Practice Questions for Students

Identify the common nouns in the following sentences:

The bird flew over the hills. The student wrote a paper. The teacher gave a test. The doctor prescribed medicine. The store sells groceries. This restaurant serves delicious food. The park has a big playground. The museum had exhibits. There are several storybooks in the library. I saw a tiger in the zoo.

Answer:

The bird flew over the hills. The student wrote a paper. The teacher gave a test. The doctor prescribed medicine. The store sells groceries. This restaurant serves delicious food. The park has a big playground. The museum had exhibits. There are several storybooks in the library. I saw a tiger in the zoo.

Try building a sentence using each of the following common nouns:

parrot

book

car

city

country

day

sympathy

idea

job

Love

